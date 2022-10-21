Lona was born March 25, 1927, in Letcher County Kentucky, her father was Simon Ward and her mother was Minnie Sexton. Lona is the last surviving of the six children her parents had. Lona passed peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Tidwell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida.

Lona was married to Raymond Gibson (Hoot). They were married in Kentucky while Raymond was serving in WWII. Raymond passed away in December 1990.

Lona and Raymond had three daughters Hilda (Ann) Brown, Ramona (Sue) Brunner, and Cathy Jane Kiser. She had nine grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

She lived in Kentucky several times until after WWII and then moved to Cincinnati where she lived for numerous years. She moved to Bradenton Florida in the late 1970s, where she lived the remaining time God gave her.

Lona was a registered nurse and loved taking care of her patients. She worked in several hospitals and her joy of private duty nursing.

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Bradenton, Florida which is now called Gulf Coast Church. She was known as the woman with the classy hats, sitting in the front row. She was also a longtime member of the Bradenton County Club. Lona loved to travel and she traveled the world with friends and family.

Lona loved her family and always had her beloved pups by her side.

The family will have a celebration of life on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Gulf Coast Church 1616 59th Street West Bradenton, Florida. Interment will follow the services at Manasota Memorial, and she will be placed with Raymond, her beloved husband.

Condolences may be shared at www.rtsfunerals.com .