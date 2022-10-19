New Richmond’s Elizabeth Willis is one of two seniors on the Lady Lions’ roster this year. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

The New Richmond High School girls volleyball team defeated Wilmington and Western Brown to clinch an undefeated league championship last week. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

After snapping a five-year streak without a league title in 2021, the New Richmond girls volleyball team returned with a vengeance in 2022.

The Lady Lions’ resounding three-set win over Wilmington on Tuesday, October 11 gave the team an outright league title, the program’s first since 2015.

“What I tried to get them to realize was this was like the beginning of our sectional tournament,” head coach Jeff Davis said. “In practice, they weren’t the greatest. Tonight, the setters were phenomenal. I told the setters, ‘I could even hit the passes you were setting.’ The hitters were fantastic.”

New Richmond won the first set 25-13, the second 25-10 and the third 25-11. They did so in front of a packed house on Volley for the Cure night, an event organized entirely by junior Shelby Henry.

“Henry organized all this tonight,” Davis said. “She got everyone’s size, organized the entire thing. Asked permission. She did everything, I didn’t have to tell her anything. That’s just the kind of kids they are. In 44 years, this is the greatest group. They’re so much fun.”

Claire Anderson led the Lady Lions with 11 kills against Wilmington. Piper Willis had 21 assists and 10 digs. Henry finished with 16 assists and 11 digs. Cate Coulter led the Lady Lions with five blocks.

The game also marked the final home contest for New Richmond’s two seniors, Liz Willis and Olivia Dunning. Those two players have seen the program rise from a 4-19 overall, 0-10 league record in 2019 as freshmen to back-t0-back champions the past two seasons.

“They’re the only ones that are really left from my first year,” Davis said. “They were our heart. Both of them weren’t starters throughout the years, Liz was her freshman year as a setter. Olivia does a really good job helping her teammates stay focused. She’s fun but when she’s ready to play, she’s ready to play. I told them, it was great they stuck around for four years after what they went through their freshman year.”

After the win over Wilmington, New Richmond closed out the season at Western Brown needing a win to claim the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division title outright.

New Richmond did just that, rallying from a first-set loss to claim an unbeaten league championship with a four-set win over Western Brown on October 13.

After dropping the first set 25-18, New Richmond rallied to take the second 25-11, the third 25-12 and the fourth 25-16 to win the match.

Anderson recorded 10 kills to lead the Lady Lions. Henry added 22 assists with Piper Willis chipping in 15 digs, six aces and two blocks. Ringhand led the team with 28 digs. Henry recorded 15.

Unfortunately for the Lady Lions, their storybook season didn’t have a happy ending.

New Richmond opened tournament play in an incredibly tough Division II sectional with the No. 4 seed, McNicholas, at Princeton on Tuesday, October 18. The No. 6 Lady Lions fell to the Lady Rockets in four sets (22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 20-25) in their sectional opener, finishing the season 21-2 overall.