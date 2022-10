Keith Edward Spence passed away on September 27, 2022, at the age of 64. He was born on July 15, 1958, to Catherine M Spence and Charles Spence. He is survived by his sisters Teresa Lovins, Charlene Gutmore, and Sheila Kearney. Keith donated his body to science to help understand the terrible disease of Schizophrenia. Keith donated his body to the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine for research into mental illness.