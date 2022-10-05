The Batavia Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of 3rd and North Street, is holding a re-opening of the “Helping Hangers”, a free clothing pantry, on October 15th from 10-2 pm. This “extravaganza” will offer “FREE” clothing from our overstocked pantry. The event will be held in the church Fellowship Hall (inside). All sizes of clothing will be available: infant, children, women, and men, including shoes and some accessories. Items will be unwashed, but clean and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

After the “extravaganza”, the “Helping Hangers” pantry will be open on the second Saturday of each month from 10-2 pm. Those in need of clothing will be asked to register with a name, zip code, and the number of family members being served (this is for the church’s information only, to track our outreach services and needs). A limit of 15 articles of clothing per family per month will be regulated. Appointments for a different time can be scheduled by calling 513-732-0510. Leave a message including your name, return phone number, and time/date request for the appointment. Handicap services are also available by making an appointment.

This pantry re-opens as a memorial to Ellen Woods, a long-time resident of Batavia and creator of the Batavia Mission Garage offered at the church in the past. Her dedication to serving others in the community has inspired us to continue her work of community outreach.