Bethel-Tate’s Nolan Darnell ran for 141 yards and a touchdown against CNE. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Two Clermont County teams got week seven started a little early last week.

Bethel-Tate’s Tigers traveled north to take on the host CNE Rockets on Thursday, September 29. The Tigers have won the last three games against the Rockets by over 33 points per game on average, but CNE kept things much closer this time around.

By the time the final whistle blew, the host Rockets had cut the deficit to four points but couldn’t get any closer as the Tigers won 18-14.

Bethel-Tate led 12-0 midway through the second quarter. The only score of the first period came on a long touchdown pass from Cam Snider to Jordan Essig, putting Bethel-Tate ahead 6-0. CNE blocked the ensuing extra point try.

The Tigers would later block a CNE punt deep in their own territory, setting up a short touchdown pass from Snider to Nolan Darnell. Bethel-Tate led 12-0 at htat point.

CNE had an answer later in the quarter. C.J. Boothby took off up the middle of the field for a 44-yard touchdown, cutting the Rockets’ deficit to 12-7 at halftime.

Both teams would add a touchdown in the second half. Darnell added a rushing touchdown, pushing the Tigers’ advantage to 18-7.

CNE scored on a pass from Josh Groeber to Grant Brown, trimming the score to 18-14 late. The Rockets couldn’t punch the ball into the endzone and a last-ditch lateral was stopped well short of the goalline.

Bethel-Tate had two running backs go over 100 yards in the contest. Talon Armacost finished with a team-high 16 carries for 109 yards. Darnell recorded 141 yards and a touchdown on 14 rush attempts.

Snider completed 15 of 34 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Landen Schultian led Bethel-Tate with six receptions for 36 yards. Essig had four grabs for 87 yards. Troy Harris caught three passes for 66 yards.

Armacost and Darnell forced fumbles for the Tigers. Will Rapp recovered a fumble and had four tackles.

Darnell led the team in tackles with 11. He also had a sack, as did Caleb Lanigan.

Groeber completed five of 10 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown for CNE.

Jake Mott recorded 37 yards rushing on eight carries. Brown led the Rockets with two receptions for 14 yards. Boothby had one catch for 11 yards. Mitchel Braden had a 12-yard reception.

Braden also tallied one of CNE’s interceptions. Boothby had the other three, two of which came in the end zone.

Andrew McIntosh led CNE in tackles with 12. Mott recorded two sacks. Mason Butler, Connor Yeager and Chase Holtzclaw had one sack each for the Rockets.

Bethel-Tate improved to 4-3 overall, 2-0 in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference National Division with the win. The Tigers host Blanchester in week eight.

CNE dropped to 2-5, 0-2 in league play. The Rockets travel to Twin Valley South on Friday, October 7.