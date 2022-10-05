The Clermont County Sheriff’s Department has reported that a Milford man has been charged with a drive-by shooting that happened in Batavia Township on Sept. 26.

According to the Sept. 27 press release from the agency, a 911 call came into the Clermont County Communications Center at 11:17 p.m.

The male caller reported that his vehicle had just been shot by the passenger of another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike in Batavia Township.

During the 911 call, the caller located two marked Union Township Police Officers in the area and reported the incident. The caller identified a black Chevy Traverse SUV as the suspect vehicle.

At 11:19 p.m., the UTPD located the suspect SUV on Bach Buxton Road, just north of Ohio Pike; officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The occupants of the SUV were detained without incident; no one was injured as a result of the incident, according to authorities.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene of the shooting to process the scene and interview victims more.

After talking to all the involved parties, the shooter was identified as the passenger of the SUV; Larry Turner, age 38, of Milford.

Detectives found two spent 9mm casings in the area of the shooting on state Route 125, according to the press release.

Additionally, a police K-9 found two 9mm handguns in a ditch line along Back Buxton Road near La Rosa’s pizzeria that are believed to be involved in the incident.

Turner was charged with one count of Felonious assault, a Second Degree Felony, on Sept. 27 in Clermont County Municipal Court.

Turner’s Bong/temporary protective order hearing is set for Oct. 6.