The Pierce Township Trustees and Pierce Township Police Department are giving thanks to the members of the American Legion Amelia Post 773 who recently donated funds to help purchase lifesaving equipment for the police department.

During the Pierce Township Trustees meeting on Sept. 15, American Legion Amelia Post 773 members Rita Fredricks and Kathy Hart accepted the Pierce Township Police Department’s appreciation. The American Legion Amelia Post 773 donated $15,900 to the police department to be used to purchase equipment that will be used to keep the community safe, according to a recent social media post from the Pierce Township Police Department.

As a result of the donation, the police department was able to outfit every vehicle with a water safety throw bag and every officer will receive a personal flotation device (life vest).

The Pierce Township Police Department notes that these items are vital for any water rescue attempt.

Additionally, a microchip reader was also purchased to help the police department locate, more quickly, pet owners who have been separated from their pets.

A FLIR system was also purchased. The system can aid in finding missing persons who may have wandered into densely wooded areas around the township, reads the post.

The remaining funds are being used to outfit a mobile crime scene trailer that will be used by the police department’s investigation unit to process crime scenes in a more efficient and effective manner.

“It is community stakeholders and residents like this that make the Pierce Township community great,” the Pierce Township Police Department said in the post.