The Ohio State Highway Patrol is sharing results from a recent Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired checkpoint.

The OVI checkpoint was held in conjunction with the Union Township Police Department on state Route 125 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

During that time, 438 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, according to a media release from the OSHP.

Three drivers were diverted into the testing area for suspicion of OVI; none were arrested or charged with OVI.

The OSHP shared that the saturation patrol made seventeen traffic stops, which yielded no arrests.

The OSHP reminds drivers that if they plan to consume alcohol, designate a diver or make other travel arrangements before they drink.

“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” reads the media release.