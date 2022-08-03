On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the U.S Grant Homestead Association welcomes a few historically rich programs in Georgetown, Ohio.

Starting at 10am on the Courthouse Square, the Williamsburg Community Band will be entertaining listeners with their favorite tunes. At 11am, get your troops ready for an “End of the War Cavalry Skirmish”! Stay for the entire event for a special guest appearance, at this real-action cavalry battle, also on the Courthouse Square in Georgetown.

To end the day’s events, join the Association at 2pm, in welcoming Robert E. Lee, Living Historian: Thomas Lee Jessee, and Ulysses S. Grant, Living Historian: Dr. Curt Fields, at the Gaslight Theater, 101 S Main St, Georgetown, OH 45121, Georgetown, OH. Grant and Lee will reflect on their surrender at Appomattox.

A native Virginian, Thomas Lee Jessee became interested in military history at a young age while living in Hamilton, the heart of Mosby’s Rangers country. After moving to Florida with his family, he joined a local reenactment unit in 1969 at the age of 18. He started out as a Private and thru the years worked his way up the ranks to General. Over the years, he has attended reenactments of all the major War Between the States battles throughout the U.S. as well as commanding troops at many of the National events. For over 40 years, Thomas has been an active member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. In 2015, Thomas was approved by the National Park Service to portray General Robert E. Lee at the 150th Anniversary of Appomattox reenactment in Virginia and for the new Appomattox Visitors Center film shown to the public daily.

The preeminent U.S. Grant living historian: the U.S. Grant Homestead Association has had the great honor of partnering with Dr. Fields for nearly ten years. In international demand, he has been featured by the National Park Service, the Grant Presidential Library, and a myriad of documentarians and filmmakers. Dr. Fields is simply the best in the field. Recently honored by both the US Army and Navy for his work on Grant’s life and legacy, he is a dear friend of our group and an asset to every organization he’s a member of. Dr. Fields has done many events this year in honor of U.S. Grant’s Bicentennial Birthday, and was also asked to play U.S. Grant during the 150th Anniversary at Appomattox.

All events this day are free—please come and enjoy an afternoon of historical fulfillment!

For more information, please visit our website: usgrantboyhoodhome.org and our Facebook page: U.S. Grant Boyhood Home and Schoolhouse Historic Sites.

Photo caption: Top, Thomas Lee Jessee as General Lee. Bottom, Dr. Fields as General Grant.