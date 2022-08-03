Attention military veterans! The Clermont County Veterans Service Commission wants you to know that you can stop carrying your DD-214 to prove you are a veteran. Get a free Veteran I.D. card at the Clermont County Recorder’s Office located at 101 East main Street in Batavia. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:15 PM.

Bring your original or certified copy of your honorable military discharge DD-214 and two forms of identification. One must be a photo ID. Your DD-214 will be returned to you immediately. This free Veteran I.D. card is an easy way to prove your veteran status. Frank Morrow, Executive Director of the Clermont County VSC commented, “There is no charge for the card or the recording of the DD-214. The card makes it easy for Veterans to receive discounts at stores and restaurants.”

Discharge information is not considered public record. Your DD-214 can only be accessed by you or persons accessed by law. For more details visit www.clermontcountyohio.gov. If you have questions about obtaining a lost DD-214 or obtaining your military records, contact the Clermont County Veterans Service Commission at 513-732-7363 or visit their website at

www.clermontcountyveterans.com.