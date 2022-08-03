Farm Service Agency (FSA) is accepting applications in Clermont County for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) to address damages from tornado and high winds in northern Clermont Co. (Goshen, Jackson, Miami, Stonelick and Wayne townships) on July 6, 2022. ECP signup will begin on August 8, 2022 and end on September 7, 2022.

The approved ECP practices include EC1 Removing Debris from Farmland and EC3 Replacing or Restoring Permanent Fences.

ECP helps you with the cost to restore the farmland to pre-disaster conditions. You may receive up to 75 percent of the cost of approved restoration activity. Limited resource, socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers and ranchers may receive up to 90 percent cost-share. A 25 percent advance payment will be allowed for repair or replacement of fencing. The payment limitation for ECP is $500,000 per disaster, and the funds are limited to activities to return the land to the relative pre-disaster condition.

You must apply for assistance prior to beginning reconstructive work. FSA’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and environmental compliance review process is required to be completed before any actions are taken. Submitting an application after reconstructive work has been completed may not qualify for ECP. Conservation concerns that were present on the land prior to the disaster are not eligible for ECP assistance.

FSA county committees will evaluate applications based on an on-site inspection of the damaged land, taking into consideration the type and extent of the damage. An on-site inspection does not guarantee that cost-share funding will be provided.

APPOINTMENTS ARE ENCOURAGED. For more information on ECP, contact the Clermont County USDA Service Center at 513-732-2181 or 937-378-6173 or visit farmers.gov/recover.