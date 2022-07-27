Investigations into acts of theft allegedly committed by the former Chief Financial Officer of Clermont Senior Services, Inc., Greg Carson, who died in early January, remain open.

On July 14, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office shared that the matter has been referred to the Charitable Law Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, due to the fact that Clermont Senior Services, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.

The following agencies have also been contacted and briefed:

The State of Ohio Auditor’s Office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation

The services of the Sheriff’s Office’s Investigative Unit have also been extended to any agency that wishes to conduct an investigation into Clermont Senior Services, Inc.

This is the latest update provided.

On June 23, the Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve shared information that his office had received numerous inquiries regarding theft allegations from Clermont Senior Services.

Tekulve summarized that on April 22, his office was informed of acts of theft allegedly committed by Carson.

Tekulve’s office immediately notified authorities at Williamsburg Township, where Carson also served as the township’s fiscal officer.

Tekulve’s office township’s question to the Auditor of State in May 2022.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office was also briefed, and it was agreed that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation would be requested to provide assistance owing to its expertise and available personnel in fraud cases and forensic accounting, according to the information from Tekulve’s office.

BCI was contacted and an informational meeting was set in Batavia for May 2, which a BCI Fraud Investigator and Forensic Accounting Supervisor attended, along with Tekulve and assistant prosecutors.

On May 4, Tekulve’s office submitted a formal request for assistance to BCI.