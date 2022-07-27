In just three short days, high school sports teams across Clermont County will emerge from their summer hiatus and once again hit the fields, courts and links of their choosing.

Fall sports practices officially begin on August 1. Below is a breakdown of rule and divisional changes for each sports in order of the start of the season.

Golf

Golfers can officialy begin play on August 4.

The NFHS does not write golf rules. High school sports use the rulebook written by the USGA.

The USGA rule changes took effect on January 1, 2022, some of which could in theory impact high school athletes. The first one shortens the allowed length of drives to 46 inches, down two inches from 48.

Another rule change allowed athletes to make money off their own name, image and likeness. It also increased the prize money limit to $1,000, up from $750.

That last change doesn’t affect OHSAA athletes, who are still limited to $400 in prize money to retain amateur status.

The SBAAC comes out of the gate swinging with an 18-hole preseason tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course scheduled for Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Girls tennis matches are permitted beginning August 5.

No Clermont County teams changed divisions this fall.

Water Polo

While not an official OHSAA sport, Milford’s boys and girls water polo teams are set to start the season in mid-August.

Both teams open the season at the St. Xavier Invitational on August 10. The Eagles’ first home match is one week later against Mason.

Language clarifying offensive and defensive impeding was added along with a section on how to put the ball in play.

In addition, hair control devices and adornments that do not pose safety risks are now allowed as are full-body coverings for religious reasons. Previous use of full-body suits had to be authorized on an individual basis.

Soccer

Boys and girls teams can begin regular-season play on August 12 with Friday Night Futbol.

In terms of divisional alignment, only one team changed spots in tournament play. Clermont Northeastern’s boys team is back in Division III, dropping from Division II.

Several rules changes have been implemented. Hair adornments are now allowed as long as there is no risk of injury to the player, teammates or opponents.

Another rule changes prevents players from scoring by throwing the ball into the goal, presumably by a goalkeeper.

An indirect free kick is now awarded to the defending team if a penalty kick is now hit forward. Another rule change now clarifies the proper distance for the opposing team on corners.

Time wasting techniques, penalty kicks, dissent and sportsmanship are listed as points of emphasis this season.

Football

Football scrimmages can begin as early as August 5. The regular season starts the week of August 15.

No Clermont County teams moved divisions this year, though five of the eight county schools have new head coaches: Batavia (Wayne Stacy), Goshen (Shane Elkin), New Richmond (Brian Pitzer), West Clermont (Nate Mahon) and Williamsburg (Nick Ayers).

Several rule adjustments were made by the NFHS. The team box can now be extended beyond the 25-yard line, as it was during the 2020 season to provide more room for the social distancing requirements in place at the time.

Any official can signal for a new ball between downs and the No. 0 is now a legal number.

The NFHS also redefined a chop block as ‘an illegal combination block where contact is made above and below the waist.’

In addition, the NFHS expanded the definition of a legal forward pass to allow quarterbacks to throw an incomplete pass on purpose as long as the ball goes beyond the neutral zone and the quarterback is outside the pocket.

Sportsmanship, legal uniforms and equipment, and targeting/defenseless player penalties are points of emphasis for the 2022 season.

Volleyball

Volleyball teams can begin play on August 19.

Goshen moves up to Division I in volleyball this season from Division II.

In March, the NFHS announced several rule changes. State associations can now penalize teams who don’t have proper padding or six legal uniforms. In order to help with that latter issue, the rule regarding manufacturer logos, trademarks and references on the waistbands has been eliminated.

Coaches now must indicate a captain by placing a ‘C’ next to that player on the lineup. Verbal and non-verbal timeout requests are now permitted. Hair adornments are now permitted provided safety is ensured and certain length limitations for hair accessories have been eliminated.

Sportsmanship, playable-nonplayable situations and injury procedures are points of emphasis this season.

Cross Country

The first cross country meets can take place on August 21. More on the rule changes to track and cross country can be found in the NFHS press release on page 14.