Betty Ruth Vanderpool, 84, of Hamersville, passed away on May 24, 2022, at Ohio Valley Manor. She was born on February 26, 1937, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Archie and Goldie Crawford. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edmund Vanderpool, son, David Evans, and 4 brothers.

She is survived by her children, Gordon Evans, Ronda Bowles, Raymond Vanderpool, and Franklin Vanderpool; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Lewis; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family were invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel on Friday, May 27 from 11:00 am until the time of funeral service at 12Noon. Interment Tate Township Cemetery. After the interment Betty’s church family at Northside Baptist Church, 320 Brown Street, Bethel hosted a reception for family and friends. www.ecnurre.com