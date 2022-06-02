Patrick Lee Cornett of Milford, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2022, at the age of 27. Born on January 8, 1995, in Montgomery, OH. Beloved husband of Allison Dorothy (nee Staab) Cornett. Cherished son of Ronald Lee Cornett Jr. and Katrina Marie McFarland. Dear brother of Jessica Dawn Cornett and Timothy Scott Cornett. Caring uncle of Jameson Eli Brown and Josie Lou Brown. Also survived by numerous relatives and many dear friends. Patrick graduated from Clermont Northeastern in 2013. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He earned his Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Operations Management from the University of Alabama in 2020. Patrick loved spending time with his family, his boys (dogs), Reagan and Samson, and riding his motorcycle. He had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. Friends were received from 10 AM to 12 Noon on Thursday, May 12 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services began at 12 Noon. Interment with military honors at Plainview Cemetery, Wayne TWP, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Patrick Cornett to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057