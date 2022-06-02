Allene Lucille (nee Green) Thacker of Perrysville, OH, formerly of Goshen, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2022 at the age of 90. Born on December 1, 1931 in Crab Orchard, KY, Lincoln County. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Opa Thacker. Loving mother of Beverley (Jeff) Carter, Dan (Jane) Thacker and Mark (Sherrie) Thacker. Caring grandmother of Jeffrey (Fiorella) Carter, Bradley (Tina) Thacker, Jeremy (Stacey) Carter, John (Brenda Siepman) Thacker, Jennifer (Keith) Landrum, Elizabeth (Chris) Roney, Jessica (Michael) Santangelo, Samantha (David) Miller and Laura (Brian) Kline. Proud great-grandmother of Sydney Thacker, Caiden Carter, Maison Carter, Allan Roney, Eden Thacker, Alexandria Roney, Brady Carter, Kaylee Thacker, Daylin Kline, Eli Landrum, Harper Landrum, Dante Carter, Lucy Landrum, Molly Santangelo and Britten Miller. Dear sister of Hartsel Lay and the late Jewel Sams, Deloris Miracle, Margaret Mink and Glenda Jean Severance. Cherished daughter of the late Chester and Mahala (nee Anderson) Green. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Friends will be received from 11 AM to 12 Noon on Wednesday, June 1 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will begin at 12 Noon. Interment, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH.