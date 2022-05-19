I was lucky enough to receive wonderful information about Summerside or Eastgate as it is known now. Mr. Barg was kind enough after reading one of my accounts of the area to send his memories to me. I’ll try to do them justice.

Your memories of Eastgate are probably “The Mall” Krogers-etc. Not so back then. The Bargs have been in this area for many years. Longer than me. They were farmers who owned a lot of land and used it well. If you drove west from Batavia on Old State Route 74- You turned right onto Summerside rd. Battelles was on one corner-At one time it was Bauers,Backsheiders. Mr. Bargs’ Father remembered the train that ran thru Summerside-his grandfather took loads of milk to the train in a horse and buggy.

As you travel north on Summerside you will see Clepper Park on your right then veer to the right onto Klatte. At one time there was a large mansion that faced Summerside. Of course, Klatte was named after The Klattes’! I remember the house. It was torn down to build what is now a subdivision. The Bargs bailed hay and grew soybeans where the park and houses are now.

The first right turn off Klatte is, guess what? Barg Salt Run Rd. Runs all the way to Roundbottom. More about that later.

Mr. Barg remembers Clermont National Bank. My Mother-in-law worked at the branch in Owensville. I just cannot recall where the branch was located in Eastgate. Mr. Barg remembers across from the bank there was a building from the 1800s. Still there he says. There were big trees in front and next to it lived a blind man who made brooms. Later there was a bakery with 5-cent donuts. (Wow)! I have a lot more Summerside memories—stay tuned! If you’re lucky you can find 5-cent donuts!