The first reports were heart-breaking. LifeNets International held a 20-year history in helping children victims of Chernobyl to children with disabilities at the Revival Centre in Chernihiv. The city of 285,000 in northern Ukraine was being viciously bombed and overrun by Russian troops. Civilian casualties mounted.

“It was devastating news,” said Victor Kubik of Batavia, who founded the LifeNets International humanitarian organization with his wife Beverly 23 years ago. “I had spoken directly with officials at the Revival Centre just a few days before the Russian invasion, and most thought then that hostilities could be avoided—the military assault was a shock.” Previously, LifeNets had collected and distributed more than $1 million in various relief efforts over time in Ukraine.

Since then the war began, Kubik and LifeNets have raised more than $150,000 to directly support relief efforts in Ukraine, including funds donated by the local Batavia Rotary International Club (Kubik is an active member there). The funds are being used to provide food and supplies (see attached photos – more details at https://lifenets.org/ukrainecrisis2022/) . LifeNets also purchased a van to help relief supplies cross into the Ukrainian border.

Already supporting war victims in Ukraine, LifeNets has long supported Ukrainian children and relief efforts, including helping the Revival Centre expand its operations to help children with disabilities and also supporting groups providing new opportunities for homeless children. LifeNets further provided support for the first Ukrainian refugees coming from the 2014 Russian invasion in the Crimea and Donbas regions.

As upwards of five million Ukrainians refugees today flee Russian bombs and marauding soldiers, Kubik feels deep personal pain – he himself is a former Ukrainian refugee, born in a German relocation camp following World War II. “My parents, who had been relocated from Ukraine by the Nazi for forced labor, miraculously secured a U.S. sponsor after the war and we were able to immigrate to Minnesota,” he said. “I later had the good fortune to become a naturalized American citizen, but I still have family living in Ukraine.”

Kubik, who later this month will finish up the last of three terms as president of the United Church of God headquartered in Milford, Ohio, has already ramped up the LifeNets outreach to Ukraine. After its founding more than two decades ago, LifeNets International has grown to provide humanitarian assistance throughout the world.

After re-establishing contact with officials of the Revival Centre and others in Ukraine, Kubik and his wife Beverly are sending aid for refugees and people still living in Ukraine. More than $150,000 has been raised for direct Ukrainian relief (which are now underway) and the Kubiks are seeking more ways to serve.

“LifeNets is different from very large relief organizations,” Kubik explained. “We look for and find specific opportunities to be of service among those who might have been inadvertently overlooked or among people and groups with needs with whom we can make a difference, providing financial support that can be transformed into sustainable self-sufficient transformation.” This focus has led to LifeNets projects being established in Angola, Malawi, Zambia, Sri Lanka, Japan, Guatemala, the Philippines, the United States and more. Projects may range from providing water access in parched rural areas to scholarships for medical and business training to collecting and providing specialty wheelchairs.

Given its established humanitarian structure, LifeNets can collaborate with a broad number of organizations, from faith-based groups to large NGOs. “Over the past 20 years we have developed trusted relationships with several groups and contacts around the globe,” said Beverly Kubik, who stepped up to direct LifeNets operations when her husband Victor became president of the United Church of God, which itself is active around the globe.

As he prepares to step down from his long-time administrative position and 50 years of active service as a Christian minister, Kubik is already transitioning into an expanded role of service for Ukrainians. He first became involved with the Chernihiv Revival Centre in 1996, when he traveled with a British pediatric surgeon to Kyiv and the region. Reports of possible radiation-induced diseases from the Chernobyl nuclear disaster were coming from the area – the now-shuttered Chernobyl power facility is only about 30 miles from Chernihiv – and Kubik and the surgeon wanted to see if help could be rendered, since the Soviet Union had fallen five years earlier and Ukraine was now an independent state.

Kubik and the surgeon found great need, especially among affected children and children with disabilities. The surgeon, Dr. Maurice Frohn, founded The International Chernobyl Children’s Trust in England and named Kubik as a trustee. Kubik promptly got to work helping assemble a national network of churches, relief groups and concerned individuals.

Well over 100 tons of clothing, medical supplies, computers and other needed items were subsequently collected, organized and shipped. From these efforts the U.S.-based LifeNets International organization was founded in 1999, which has continued to support the Chernihiv Centre and other groups in Ukraine.

As Ukraine’s economy has been devastated from the Russian invasion, LifeNets is exploring direct means to support agricultural and business restoration through groups and individuals. Funds to provide food, water and shelter are also being provided through trustworthy connections to reach needy people in Ukraine.

“This war now appears to be shaping up as a long war of attrition,” said Kubik, who provides regular updates on https://lifenets.org/. “As an established 501 C 3 organization, we plan to continue raising funds and resources to make a difference, and we invite all concerned to join us where they can.”

Interested people can contribute tax-deductible funds online through PayPal or credit cards on the LifeNets website, or by mailing a donation to LifeNets International, 1227 Woodchase Trail, Batavia, OH 45103.

About LifeNets International

Founded in 1999, LifeNets International is a humanitarian 501 C 3 non-profit organization that develops and conducts programs offering practical assistance through the world. These programs promote the well-being and self-sufficiency of disadvantaged people through a variety of direct building projects (including drinking water access in arid rural regions), scholarships, agricultural support, and other aid. Where possible, recipients of LifeNews aid are encouraged to pass on LifeNets benefits to others through service. LifeNets keeps administrative expenses to a minimum, focusing on delivering the highest possible impact from donations. Listed by GuideStar (where LifeNets’ IRS Form I-990 can be viewed), LifeNets is transparent about its finances and regularly produces financial statements. For more information, please visit: https://lifenets.org/