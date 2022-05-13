Sandra J. “Sandy” (Fogwell) Sheley, 79, of Batavia, went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2022.

Sandy was born in Cincinnati on February 20, 1943, to the late Richard and Frances Fogwell. She graduated from Amelia High School in 1961.

She loved nothing more than serving the Lord by serving others. She was self-employed for the last 25 years, and her customers were dear to her heart. She taught Sunday School for 40 years and took countless mission trips to Grundy Mountain Mission School in Grundy, West Virginia. She also served as a poll worker in Clermont County for decades.

She faithfully attended Saltair Church of Christ in Bethel and found great joy in serving at the Christian Help Center in Batavia.

She never missed her grandkids’ sporting events and loved cheering them on in all their endeavors. Her backyard was the site of countless whiffle ball games. She never took it easy on any of her grandkids in ball or in games played around her table. She cheered for the Cincinnati Reds, even when it was difficult. Sandy was always up for a travel adventure and a game of golf; she loved working in the garden, and, being a champion barrel racer, she never lost her love for horses.

Sandy is survived by daughters JoLynn (John) Handel, Lee Anne (Lee) Layman, grandchildren Hayden Handel, Holten Handel, Halena Handel, Judson Layman and Shepard Layman, brother Rick (Linda) Fogwell, sister Beth Newman, brother-in-law Gordon Dickerson, dear friend, Pat (David) Hargrave and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mary Ann Dickerson, and brother-in-law, Thomas Newman.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Saltair Church of Christ in Bethel, on Sunday, May 15, at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Christian Help Center. Donations may be made online at www.christianhelpcenterohio.org.