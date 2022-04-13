At our recent State of the Schools address, we shared where West Clermont has been, our current path, and where we’re headed.

Our goal is to become a destination district that is ready to welcome new families, provide a unique, student-centered learning experience, and give our students the competitive advantage and tools they need to be successful in today’s changing landscape. Our strategic plan, our West Clermont Portrait of a Graduate, and our Onward and Upward Investment Plan are just the beginning to making this goal a reality.

Now, it’s time to start the next phase of work to ensure we are providing the education required for our 21st-century learners and one that meets the needs of our local and global economy and our community. We recognize that the pandemic has changed priorities for many. Our school system and the challenges we face have changed as well. That’s why, we are asking you as a community to give us your feedback. This is your chance to tell us what’s top of mind for you as it relates to the educational experience at West Clermont. It’s important that we hear from all members of the community, so whether you are a parent, local business leader, or empty nester, we encourage you to complete the survey in order to be part of our next chapter. You can find the link to our survey at http://linktr.ee/westcler.

We will break down the survey results into key categories and then discuss those topics further at our five upcoming Town Hall meetings, the first of which is April 21 at Holly Hill Elementary. Stay tuned to our website and social media channels for additional information or reserve your seat at a town hall using the link at http://linktr.ee/westcler. RSVP is required as seating is limited. Together, as one community, I know we can overcome our challenges and continue to be a district that is on the RISE.