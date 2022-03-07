George R. Rooks, the ole fisherman, was born June 7, 1932, in Goshen, Ohio to the late William and Martha (Thompson) Rooks and passed away February 20, 2022, at the age of 89. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth Ann (Mattox) Rooks on December 18, 2014, and his daughter Pauline Harmon.

George is survived by his daughter Debby (Bob) Redden, grandchildren Jennifer (Jason) Bryant, Michelle (Brad) Felix, Ralph (Kayla) Harmon III, and Curtis (Rebecca) Harmon, great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Elana Bryant, Lealand and Ralph Harman IV, and Mattox and Olive Felix.

George was a resident of Bethel and retired Park Manager for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at Stonelick State Park and East Fork State Park.

Private service will be held at Old Bethel Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to Clermont Senior Services 2085 James E. Sauls Sr. Drive Batavia, Ohio 45103 or Living the Word Church 402 W. Plane St. Bethel, Ohio 45106.

The following was submitted by Clermont Senior Services:

The Clermont Senior Services was saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend, George Rooks. For over 25 years, Mr. Rooks served in many capacities at Clermont Senior Services and he devoted his life to serving others. George truly embodied our Service with Heart culture. He told us often, “You cannot do enough for people in need, this is what the Lord intended us to do and this is what life is all about.”

Rooks was known for his story-telling abilities; visiting the Adult Day Care center on a monthly basis to tell stories and visit and reminisce with those whose unfortunate decline in health had limited their memory. In addition to his monthly visits with our customers, he served on the Board of Directors for the agency, offering insights and valuable wisdom. George had his finger of the pulse of the older generation and their needs. Other volunteer roles have included, volunteer shopping, Meals on Wheels delivery, and participation in the Annual gift-giving program, Adopt-a-Senior.

As if his contributions to Clermont Senior Services weren’t enough, several other community organizations benefit from his seemingly, unending supply of compassion, including:

The Grange

Bethel Lions Club

CASA for Clermont Kids

Old Bethel M.E. Historical Society

Clermont County Sportsmen’s Club

Monthly meal volunteer at Lower Price Hill Food Kitchen

Kitchen of Hope at Bethel UM Church

Catholic Mobile Food Pantry

Perhaps George was best known for his weekly local newspaper contributions, known to all as “The Ole Fisherman”. Rooks was a retired Park Ranger, who served ODNR for 28 years. He was the first manager of East Fork State Park. In his articles, he usually gave updates on fishing conditions and tips for a successful day on the lake. In addition to his trusted fishing advice, he always updated the public on various charity events being held throughout the county. The article typically shed light on the happenings at his home, where he offered advice for the home gardener and cat lover alike. The community also grieved with Rooks in 2014, as he chronicled his wife’s health decline, and ultimately, her passing. They spent 56 years of marriage serving others together, and he carried on in her memory. Rooks was very vocal about his faith and recently wrote in an article, that he was looking forward to being reunited with his wife and daughter in Heaven.

Rooks has been the recipient of numerous awards. Most recently, he received an award for Excellence in Volunteer Service, from Leading Age Ohio. Other notable awards include:

2010 District Governor of Lion’s Club Award for “Appreciation to the Zone Chairman”

2013 Salute to Leaders “Rural Interest Award”

2014 Clermont Senior Services “20 Years of Volunteering” Plaque and Certificate

2014 Brad Wenstrup “Special Congressional Recognition” for Volunteer Service

2014 Clermont County Commissioners “20 Years of Volunteer Service to the seniors of

Clermont County” Certificate.

2014 Doug Green Speaker of the House “Certificate of Volunteer Recognition”

2014 Joe Uecker State of Ohio Senate “Exemplary Achievement” Award

2014 Jenco Award from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

George Rooks left our world a better place. He set an example of service above self and left a lasting legacy that we won’t soon forget. We can think of no better way to honor George than to follow in his footsteps by serving others. Our deepest condolences to his family and those who loved him.