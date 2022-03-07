The following was written by George Rooks’ daughter’s son-in-law in George Rooks’ voice as his final column offering.

Howdy folks—Howdy folks—I’m not here any more. I’ve moved on to be with the good Lord, my wife Ruth Ann, and daughter Pauline. Did you know that feller Jesus is a gardener and a fisherman? We’re getting along just fine.

I’ll miss my family, my friends, and of course Mr. Chester and Miss Cheesie. I’ll miss all of you. Seeing all you fine folks at Poochie’s enjoying a nice meal. Shaking your hand in the hallway at church. Driving past you on the sidewalks with a big smile. Never forget how these small moments make a difference in the lives of others. It’s up to us to make this world a better place.

There’s no time to be sad. My time here is up. That’s true for all of us someday. I’ve tried to serve this community the best I could. Now, it’s your turn. Be kind to your neighbors. Take care of our old folks. Look outside at all the pretty animals. Grow your gardens to be plentiful and of course in a raised bed. Make time to go fishing and be sure to tell some whoppers to your friends.

God is good! I hope to see you all again someday. In the meantime, start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later … in Heaven