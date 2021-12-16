Ralph James ‘Jim’ Parker, 83

Ralph James “Jim” Parker was born November 18, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The son of the late George Dewey and late Nannie Mae (nee Bentley) Parker. On June 9, 1962, Jim married his bride of 59 years, Nancy (nee Mossman) Parker.

Nancy survives along with their children and spouses; Jill & Scott Mulder, Brett & Kimi Parker, Dan & Stephanie Parker and Elizabeth “Betsy” & Justin Taulbee; grandchildren, McKenzie (Trey) Achterhoff, Parker (Kenzie) Mulder, Madisyn Mulder, Kyle Parker, Klint Parker, Kortney Parker, Kip Parker, Landon parker, Kaden Parker, Chloe Taulbee, Lily Taulbee, Trenton Taulbee and Leilani Taulbee; siblings and spouses, the late Jean (twin sister) & Don Ackermann, Johnetta and Raymond Phillips, his sister-in-law Peggy Parker and the late Raymond Parker, the late Christine & Gordon Day, George & Connie Parker, the late Lillian & Claude Crowe and the late Edna & Chuck Inderreiden; brother-in -laws, James & Anne Mossman and Craig & Donna Mossman; step sister, Barbara Leever Kuhns and Pam & Eddie Walsh; foster children, the late Bill Haas and Kim Dickerson; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim graduated from Milford High School in 1957, attended Kent State Banking School, attended University MD Business Courses, attended and taught American Banking, honorably served in the US Air Force, and served the Clermont County area as a banker for many years.

Jim received the following honors, Milford Chamber Sport Award 1969, Milford Jr. Chamber Man of the Year 1970, Milford Area Jaycees Outstanding Young Man 1971, Milford High Hall of Fame 1985, Milford Chamber man of the Year 1990, Milford Person of the year 1990, Clermont County Pacesetter Award 1991, and Milford Schools Foundation Alumni Honoree 2015.

Jim was involved in multiple community organizations including, Pee Wee Football Coach, Knothole Baseball Coach, Junior Achievement Advisor, Youth Counselor at Local Church, Kids Helping Kids, CNE Bus Advisory, President and Member of CNE School Board, Member of Clermont County Board of Education, Advisory Committee Boy Scouts, President of CNE Athletic Boosters, GMAA Board Member, YMCA Board Member, Milford High Sport & Advisory Committee, Chairman Clermont Hoxworth Blood Drive, Clermont County Sheriff Selection Committee, Director of Milford Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Small Business Clermont United Way, President, Vice President and Treasurer Clermont County Excellence in Education Program, Advisory Committee University of Cincinnati, Finance Chairman Trinity United Methodist Church, Scholarship Committee University of Cincinnati for Law Enforcement, Member of the DARE Program, 4H Advisory Committee, Vice President Clermont Law Enforcement Group, Co-Founder of Milford Youth Football, Member of the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce Leadership School, Southwest Ohio Council on Aging, and ran many fund raisers, new member drives with Clermont and Milford Chambers and CNE School System. There are so many more groups and organizations not mentioned that Jim devoted his time and effort. Jim will be greatly missed and pleasantly remembered.

Visitation was held at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 5767 Wolfpen Pleasant Hill Rd, Milford, OH 45150 on Monday December 13th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service was held 11:00 AM Tuesday December 14th at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Miamiville, Ohio. in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Milford Schools Foundation – Jim Parker Student Athlete Scholarship at www.milfordschoolsfoundation.org/donations or Partners for Patriots at ww.partnersforpatriots.org or Trinity UMC at www.trinitymilford.org, or Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

Evans Funeral Home is serving the family.