Timothy “Tim” Alan Slone, 57, of Tate Township, passed away on December 4, 2021, under hospice care. He was born on November 10, 1964, to the late Russell W. Slone Sr., and Sue C. Tiebout, in Georgetown, Ohio.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by siblings, Russell (Belen) Slone Jr., Peggy (Jeff) Sizemore, Wayne Slone, Carole (Mike) Henderson, Tina (Chester) Roe, Kelly (Missy) Slone, Lorinna (Curtis) Newcomb, and Jon Slone. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tim had a passion for hot rod cars, bass fishing, and being outdoors. He was a hard worker and was very dependable when someone he knew needed help. His hard work paid off when he started his own business, Slone Roofing Company, he had worked as the owner for 30 years. He was humble and frequently said, “God is going to give me everything I need”. He will be missed by all that knew him.

A visitation will be held on December 11, 2021, at E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel, Ohio 45106, from 10 AM until noon. A funeral service will be held immediately after the visitation, at noon, at the funeral home. Interment will be following the funeral service, at Pt. Isabel Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, Maine.

A fellowship will follow the funeral service at the Central Baptist Church 3235 Williamsburg-Bantam Rd. Batavia, Ohio.