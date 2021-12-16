Donna Jean Gifford (71) of Georgetown, OH died 12/3/2021 at her residence. She was born 3/2/1950 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Kenneth Rollin & Dorothy Helen (Schroll) Gifford. She is survived by two sisters – Janice Geschwind (David) of Sun City Center, FL and Beverly Morel (Richard) of Williamsburg, OH; one brother – Kenneth Gifford (Barb) of Mt. Orab, OH and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Donna led a full and fulfilling life. Because we could easily fill an entire book about her, here are just a few examples of her adventures (in no certain order): she was an Elevator Girl at Newstedt’s downtown; was a GoGo dancer; owned Kim’s Pizza in Bethel, Ohio – and later Stockade Steakhouse; managed a Flea Market Supply in Lebanon; attended the Police Academy in Georgetown; worked at the Juvenile Detention Center of Clermont County – often baking cookies and bringing meals to those sentenced; managed a fast food restaurant in Georgetown; traveled the country to fairs, festivals and flea markets; was a security guard at Clermont Hospital; and was a driver for the Brown County Senior Citizens Center. She helped build two houses, and remodeled many – carrying concrete blocks, lumber, bags of Sakrete, rocks for walkways and walls; and she helped many family members move … many times.

Donna was very creative. She sewed, and she built mini-cottages and churches with detailed interiors for local craft shows. Her aprons were popular, but she was ultimately known as THE FUDGE LADY and made 100s of pounds of fudge, selling it at craft shows and through private orders. She turned every house she lived in into a warm and loving home; rescued countless abandoned animals; hosted 100s of yard sales; was a 5-time wife; and enjoyed her bourbon (on occasion).

Donna loved all her pets, but the puppy she found in a ditch one night was the closest to her heart. “Hooch” grew to be a loyal companion and watchdog. He lived a long and happy life with her, and she loved him very much (she kept him much longer than some of her husbands!) Donna spoke often of reuniting with Hooch, and hugging her mother once more. We know she is happy to see her mom and dad again before the rest of us.

Following cremation, private services will be held by the family per Donna’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Donna’s favorite charity: Miracle House Animal Rescue (Sardinia, OH). You can reach them via email at miraclehouserescue@gmail.com or donate directly through their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/Miracle-House-Animal-Rescue-415198485299/.