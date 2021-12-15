Pictured are renderings of what the new offerings could look like for Jungle Jim’s Eastgate expansion, which received approval at the Dec. 9, 2021 meeting of the Union Township Board of Trustees. The grocery store has talked about potential tenants being a restaurant and a fuel center.

Pictured is a rendering of one of the products on offer from Provision Living.

The Union Township Board of Trustees held a Dec. 9 meeting, where they addressed a number of zoning cases, including approving Provision Living’s final phase to complete the development of most of the former Glen Este High School site.

“With what is developed on the site and currently planned, the township’s obligation to help pay for the new high school is already being met,” John McGraw, trustee, told The Sun via email.

He said these projects would put the township “way over the top.”

Provision Living had three different zoning public hearing cases on the books, all at the former Glen Este campus site for planned development major amendments.

The PD major amendments would cover the northwest corner, the southwest corner and the southeast corner of the former campus, respectively.

Provision Living already operates a 99-apartment senior living facility at 4299 Bach Buxton Road, which opened in February.

In August, the Board approved an additional PD major amendment at the campus for 45 semi-detached villa-style independent living units, as well as 452 multi-family units, at five 58-unit four-story buildings, totaling 88,000 square feet each and three 54-unit four-story buildings, totaling 72,000 square feet each.

That proposal was on 28.5 acres.

For the latest developments, starting with the northwestern corner, Cory Wright, planning and zoning director, said Provision Living is looking at 266 units over 12 acres.

The latest development would include a roundabout connected to the Aicholtz Road Connector project.

Wright said 43 percent of the site is reserved for passive or active open space.

Dave Baylis, co-founder and owner of Provision Living, spoke during the public hearing.

Baylis said the three major PD amendments represented the final steps in their master plan for the former campus.

Trustees approved the first PD amendment.

For the southwest corner, which is adjacent to the Child Focus, Inc. facility, Wright said the proposal includes 126 senior living units and 262 regular residential units on a little bit over 15 acres.

About 47 percent of the site is preserved as open space.

Wright said it’ll be a “real kind of eclectic” product.

The roundabout will also feed into this development.

Trustees also approved the southwest corner PD amendment.

Finally, for the southeast corner, which is adjacent to Provision Living’s original development, Wright said the proposal includes 174 independent living units at a mid-rise four-story building on 11 acres.

At that site, 66 percent will be dedicated open space.

Trustees approved the third PD amendment.

There were two other zoning cases also up for consideration. The first of these was a zoning map amendment change request from R-1 Single Family and B-1 Business to Planned Development, with James Bonaminio, aka Jungle Jim, acting as the applicant.

Wright said the Jungle Jim’s property in question to be rezoned concerns 4.5 acres consisting of five parcels and is adjacent to the existing Jungle Jim’s property.

He said this building out of the property for additional businesses, restaurants and a fuel center is due to the demand Jungle Jim’s International Market is seeing.

At the zoning commission meeting in November, Wright called this part of the “decade-long resurgence” of the Eastgate South area.

Phill Adams, director of development at Jungle Jim’s, spoke before the Board. He said the development all just proposed at the moment, as they don’t have any tenants yet.

Within the center itself, they are at 100 percent occupancy, with no expectation that any tenants are looking to leave, so there aren’t any opportunities for further growth within the center, Adams explained.

“We tried to do it last year, but the pandemic hit us and obviously, our first priority is the grocery store,” he said.

Their hope with the fuel station is that it would be electric.

Trustees approved the proposal.

The next case involved the redevelopment of a former business and vacant parcel at 1154-1158 Old State Route 74.

Wright said the renovations on the existing 5,800-square foot building would be for a convenience store, carryout and fuel center.

Trustees approved the proposal.

Carl Hartman, engineer and applicant, who moved to the township in 1961, said at that time, the township was basically a rural community. This was pre-state Route 32 days, after all.

He said he was glad to be part of the growth of the township over the years.

In other news …

– The meeting also marked the last for McGraw and Bob McGee, trustee, as both lost re-election bids to Joe Dills and John Becker in the Nov. 2 General Election.

Michael Logue, trustee, read respective proclamations to mark their last meeting and contributions to the township.

On occasion of his last meeting, McGee said it’s been his pleasure to serve the township for 21 years, which includes time on the zoning commission in the 1990s.

He thanked a number of people behind the scenes at the township, and then, also his wife, Betty. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

“Noone knows what the future will hold for Union Township, but I hope and pray that the township will continue to move forward under our next administration,” McGee said, in offering his thanks and praise to Geis.

McGraw, talking in part to Dills and Becker in the audience, said the job of a trustee is more than a full-time job, if done right.

“It goes on and on, there’s meetings to go to, concerts to go to, as you know, all the county stuff that has to be done, and meetings to go to, you meet with residents, you take phone calls and answer emails, there’s a lot that goes into it, and I know you guys are up to the challenge, but anyone says it’s a part-time job, wasn’t a good trustee,” he said.

McGraw said he has “full faith and confidence” that Dills and Becker will do it right.

He added his thanks to the residents, his family and Union Township employees.

It was also the last meeting for outgoing administrator Ken Geis. He put in his resignation after more than 25 years of service.

– The 2022 Christmas tree drop-off and recycling program will be Jan. 1, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2022 for residents. The designated drop-off area is behind the Service Garage, located at 4312 Gleneste-Withamsville Road.