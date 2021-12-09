Joyce Ann Richardson, 78, of Batavia Township, passed away on December 5, 2021. She was born on June 5, 1943, in Grayson, Kentucky, to the late Willis Rogers and the late Ollie (nee Duncan) Rogers.

She was the loving and beloved wife of Cy Richardson Jr., for 56 years, who survives. She is also survived by her loving children, C. B. Richardson III, and Martha Ollijean Richardson (Sam Mende); adored grandchildren, Sarah Joyce Mende, and Cy Mende; siblings, Wilma Jean Barker, Bettie DeMaegt, Bonnie Rogers, Roscoe Rogers, and Teressa Dale Rogers.

Joyce had accomplished many achievements during her life. She served as the principal of Milford South Elementary for over 20 years, Monroe Township Trustee for over 20 years, president of Clermont County Community Services for over 25 years, and president of Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators. Joyce was a woman of God and was a member of Amelia Church of the Nazarene for over 50 years. She was extremely family-oriented and loved to travel anywhere. She was an enthusiastic, loving, and joyful person.

A visitation was held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Amelia Church of the Nazarene, 1295 Ohio Pike, Amelia, Ohio 45102, from 1 PM until 3 PM. A funeral service immediately followed the visitation, at the church, at 3 PM.