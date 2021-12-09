Linda Lou Corey, 68, of Goshen, OH, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cincinnati, OH, on March 3, 1953, she was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Marie Johnson.

She retired from the Hardees Corporation after 15 years of service, during which she won an award for her dedicated service. She enjoyed restoring and repurposing old “found” items. Her true loves were animals, especially her cats, gardening and cooking. Linda’s tuna casserole and meatloaf were family favorites.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 26 years: Mark Corey Sr. and brothers: Benjamin H. Fee and Robert H. Fee. Linda is survived by her sons: James F. Moore, Jr. and Mark A. (Kia) Corey, Jr.; daughters: Cindy M. (Jacob) Nantz, Janice (Gregory) Moore-Webb; sister-in-law: Dorothy J. Fee; grandchildren: Madison, McKenna, Mason, Logan, Jayden, Nevaeh, Hannah, Sarah, Cameron, Faith, Elayna, Karri and Devan; great-grandchildren: Maddyn, Layla, Ellie, Silas, Ryder and Merci and her cats: Piper and Daisy. A

Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, From 11: 00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, Loveland, OH. Memorials are suggested in Linda’s name to your local SPCA or Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at Serenity Funeral Care.com.