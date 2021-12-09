Josie Inez Miracle Taylor, 90 of Ewing, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Diversicare of Claiborne in New Tazewell, Tennessee. She was born in Pineville, Kentucky on September 30, 1931, a daughter of the late William Bryant Sr. and Loda Belle Johnson Miracle. Josie was a believer in the Primitive Baptist Faith and had been a factory worker for Keebler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert L. Taylor; sisters, Ethel Phyllis Miracle and Margaret Miracle; and brothers, William Bryant Miracle, Jr. and Boyd Miracle.

Josie is survived by her sons, J.B. Taylor, Kevin Lynn Taylor, and Marty Ray Taylor; sisters, Geneva Jones, Shirley Ann Mills, Velma Sharp, and June Marie Daniells; brothers, Joseph Norris Miracle, Nelson Miracle, John C. Miracle, Glen Ray Miracle, and Lester Wayne Miracle; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville with Elder Rick Dorton and Elder Odell Wilson presiding. Burial followed at the Wilder Cemetery in Brownies Creek with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Taylor Family.