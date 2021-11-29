











By Brett Milam

Editor

The sisterhood of the traveling … boots, and their brother, found their way to Morgan Stables in Batavia on Nov. 19.

Near East Fork State Park, the Stables, located at 3872 Cain Run Rd., house more than dozen of those majestic, big-eyed, hoof-roving horses.

This reporter, who has never ridden a horse before, and his two sisters, twin Brittany, and Casie, set out to experience the East Fork State Park trails with the guidance of Tabby.

Tabby has been riding horses since she was three-years-old, or as she said it, a “long while; I love it.”

With the help of Hannah and Maggie, Tabby brought the horses out. Callie, the “grandma horse,” would be Brittany’s; Elwood, who used to do barrel racing, would be Casie’s; and Maxx, who has asthma and likes to race back to his pen after the walk, was my horse.

Lizzie, who Tabby said was her favorite, was her horse leading the way.

Like dutiful soldiers, the horses stuck tail-to-tail-to-tail-to-tail through the winding, up and down, and very muddy trek through East Fork.

Well-trained, the horses know to stay in line because as Tabby remarked, “The trail home leads to Morgan Stables.”

And it helps that afterward, we treated them to peppermint treats. That brought all the horses’ heads popping out of their pens hoping to get a taste, too.

Despite having to huff it and puff it through the mud with three siblings and an experienced trainer on their backs, the horses were excited to get out, Tabby said, as they’d been inside all night.

Sitting on top the horse, bobbing along, barely needing to use the reins, the experience hearkens back to a time with man’s prior best friend: horses.

For those looking to also experience the majesty of the horses, Morgan Stables is open year-round.

One-hour trail rides are $40 per ride, with two-and-a-half hour rides at $80 per rider. The longer ride entails more challenging trails and more views of the park; it’s for ages seven and up. Otherwise, anyone four and up can do it and smaller children may ride with a parent.

All rides require a reservation and must be booked via phone. Please call the barn at 513-724-0105 to make a reservation.

In addition to trails, Morgan Stables also offers boarding, lessons, horse camps (although availability is not expected to resume until summer 2022 due to COVID-19) and more.

For more information, please visit morganstable.com.