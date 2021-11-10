Unofficial Nov. 2 General Election results

As a reminder, these are unofficial election results for the Nov. 2 General Election. The Clermont County Board of Elections meets on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. to certify the election.

For Judge of Municipal Court

Vote For 1

Kevin Miles 21,962 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 21,962 100.00%

For Judge of Municipal Court

Vote For 1

Jason Nagel 22,904 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 22,904 100.00%

For Clerk of Municipal Court

Vote For 1

Paul Kamphaus 9,902 33.67%

Tim Rudd 9,820 33.39%

Ralph Vilardo Jr. 9,688 32.94%

Total Votes Cast 29,410 100.00%

For Member of Council at Large City of Loveland

Vote For 4

Tim Butler 380 20.60%

John Hart 311 16.86%

Neal Oury 302 16.37%

Kip Ping 295 15.99%

Ted Phelps 289 15.66%

Kim Lukens 177 9.59%

Dave Stanton 91 4.93%

Total Votes Cast 1,845 100.00%

For Member of Council at Large City of Milford

Vote For 3

Lisa Evans 898 36.61%

Janet Cooper 788 32.12%

Kim Chamberland 767 31.27%

Total Votes Cast 2,453 100.00%

For Member of Council Batavia Village

Vote For 4

C. Scott Runck 215 25.26%

Kathy Turner 187 21.97%

David Pryor 158 18.57%

Jason Gipson 149 17.51%

Robert P. Handra 142 16.69%

Total Votes Cast 851 100.00%

For Member of Council Bethel Village

Vote For 4

Stephanie Ross 196 24.02%

Ron Dunn 188 23.04%

Brenda Woodward 170 20.83%

Bryan Coogan 166 20.34%

Write-In: Alan Ausman 93 11.40%

Write-In Totals 96 11.76%

Not Assigned 3 0.37%

Total Votes Cast 816 100.00%

For Member of Council Chilo Village

Karl Corbett 12 37.50%

Ronnia Gittinger 11 34.38%

Billy Stevenson Jr. 9 28.12%

Total Votes Cast 32 100.00%

For Member of Council Felicity Village

Vote For 4

Arthea Tremper 57 36.77%

Owen Wagner 54 34.84%

Anita Wagner 44 28.39%

Total Votes Cast 155 100.00%

For Member of Board of Trustees of Public Affairs Felicity Village

Vote For 1

No Valid Petition Filed 0 0

Total Votes Cast 0 0

For Member of Council Moscow Village

Vote For 4

Todd English 34 21.52%

Cindy Gorth 31 19.62%

Jo Caudill 30 18.99%

Lisa Nichols 26 16.46%

Cheryl Richards 25 15.82%

Danny Ray Freeman 12 7.59%

Total Votes Cast 158 100.00%

For Member of Council Neville Village

Vote For 4

Cory Spears 5 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 5 100.00%

For Member of Council New Richmond Village

Vote For 4

Ryan M. Woodruff 289 20.73%

Dennis Dalton 245 17.58%

Mary Allen 212 15.21%

Jon Tharpe 208 14.92%

Tonja Simmons 168 12.05%

Write-In: Nick Wolf 144 10.33%

Minta Colvin 126 9.04%

Write-In Totals 146 10.47%

Not Assigned 2 0.14%

Total Votes Cast 1,394 100.00%

For Member of Council Owensville Village

Vote For 4

Mike Perry 120 54.55%

Mable Sheppard 100 45.45%

Total Votes Cast 220 100.00%

For Member of Council Williamsburg Village

Vote For 4

Mark Herren 216 17.66%

Tim Wood 203 16.60%

George Seip 180 14.72%

Randy Mercer 179 14.64%

Gary Collier 173 14.15%

Ryshel Bowling 163 13.33%

Joseph W. Martin 109 8.91%

Total Votes Cast 1,223 100.00%

For Township Trustees Batavia Township

Vote For 2

James Sauls Jr. 1,375 51.95%

Rex A. Parsons 1,272 48.05%

Total Votes Cast 2,647 100.00%

For Township Trustees Franklin Township

Vote For 2

Terry A. Wilson 461 36.39%

Doug Utter 332 26.20%

Chris Smith 328 25.89%

Jerry Manning 146 11.52%

Total Votes Cast 1,267 100.00%

For Township Trustees Goshen Township

Vote For 2

Lisa Allen 1,077 43.15%

Dan Hodges 1,069 42.83%

Dillon Blevins 350 14.02%

Total Votes Cast 2,496 100.00%

For Township Trustees Jackson Township

Vote For 2

Joe Speeg 350 36.88%

Harold S. Herron 300 31.61%

JJ Johnson 299 31.51%

Total Votes Cast 949 100.00%

For Township Trustees Miami Township

Vote For 2

Mary Wolff 6,251 40.55%

Mark Schulte 5,685 36.88%

Karl Schultz 3,478 22.56%

Total Votes Cast 15,414 100.00%

For Township Trustees Monroe Township

Vote For 2

Tom Peck 605 37.91%

Dwain Forder Sr. 397 24.87%

Lindsey Aranyos 364 22.81%

Linda McKinley 230 14.41%

Total Votes Cast 1,596 100.00%

For Township Trustees Ohio Township

Vote For 2

Rick L. Hinson 490 54.81%

Emily C. Niehaus 404 45.19%

Total Votes Cast 894 100.00%

For Township Trustees Pierce Township

Vote For 2

Nick Kelly 1,369 37.94%

Pete Kambelos 1,320 36.59%

Linda Spitzmiller 570 15.80%

Renee Gerber 349 9.67%

Total Votes Cast 3,608 100.00%

For Township Trustees Stonelick Township

Vote For 2

Edward Cooper 692 54.15%

Naomi Stahl 586 45.85%

Total Votes Cast 1,278 100.00%

For Township Trustees Tate Township

Vote For 2

Gary Reed 930 36.76%

John Wilson 919 36.32%

Ron Shouse 541 21.38%

Write-In: Greg Schuler 88 3.48%

Write-In Totals 140 5.53%

Not Assigned 52 2.06%

Total Votes Cast 2,530 100.00%

For Township Trustees Union Township

Vote For 2

Joe Dills 3,572 29.79%

John Becker 2,696 22.48%

John K. McGraw 2,333 19.45%

Bob McGee 1,835 15.30%

Chad Quick 1,556 12.98%

Total Votes Cast 11,992 100.00%

For Township Trustees Washington Township

Vote For 2

Dennis R. Cooper 212 51.83%

David Peters 197 48.17%

Total Votes Cast 409 100.00%

For Township Trustees Wayne Township

Vote For 2

Harold Grosnickle 447 33.92%

Teresa Marie Hinners 385 29.21%

Bill Christie 244 18.51%

Loren Harris 242 18.36%

Total Votes Cast 1,318 100.00%

For Township Trustees Williamsburg Township

Vote For 2

Bari Henning 665 51.51%

Gary Jordan 626 48.49%

Total Votes Cast 1,291 100.00%

For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Clermont County ESC

Vote For 3

Jim Napier 9,460 37.14%

Sharon Averwater 8,264 32.45%

Mariann Strosnider 7,745 30.41%

Total Votes Cast 25,469 100.00%

For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Brown County ESC

Vote For 3

Betty A. Burwinkel 0

James Castle 0

Kenneth L. Snider 0

Total Votes Cast 0

For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center (UTE 12-31-23) Brown

Vote For 1

Jim Ferguson 0

Total Votes Cast 0

For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Hamilton County ESC

Vote For 3

Melody Ellen Staudt Dargis 0

Bill Ferguson Jr. 0

Sandy Harrod 0

Kristine Heeg 0

Total Votes Cast 0

For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Southern Ohio ESC Sub

Vote For 1

Richard Peck 161 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 161 100.00%

For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Warren County ESC

Vote For 3

Fred M. Anness 5 38.46%

Nona Cress 4 30.77%

Jiles Farley 4 30.77%

Joia Franks 0 0.00%

Total Votes Cast 13 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Batavia LSD

Vote For 3

Barb Bruner 843 37.62%

Tim Wilson 733 32.71%

Kyle C. Nicolaus 665 29.67%

Total Votes Cast 2,241 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Bethel-Tate LSD

Vote For 3

Tiffiany Riddle 938 25.78%

Jamie Jeffers 870 23.91%

William Shula 688 18.91%

Melanie R. Jasontek Rubenstein 642 17.64%

David R. Brannock 501 13.77%

Total Votes Cast 3,639 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Blanchester LSD

Vote For 3

Kathy Gephart 127 37.46%

Mike Williams 112 33.04%

Jeremy Kaehler 100 29.50%

Total Votes Cast 339 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education (UTE 12-31-23) Blanchester LSD

Vote For 1

No Valid Petition Filed 0

Total Votes Cast 0

For Member of Board of Education Clermont Northeastern LSD

Vote For 2

Jon Stahl 909 24.57%

Becki Johnson 812 21.95%

Danny Ilhardt 704 19.03%

Mike Mantel 662 17.89%

Noah Pennington 613 16.57%

Total Votes Cast 3,700 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Felicity-Franklin LSD

Vote For 3

Randy McElfresh 632 51.80%

Yvonne Baker 522 42.79%

Write-In: Sabrina Schnarrenberg 46 3.77%

Write-In Totals 66 5.41%

Not Assigned 20 1.64%

Total Votes Cast 1,220 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Forest Hills LSD

Vote For 3

Rachel Baker 0

Bob Bibb 0

Wendy Strickler Biederman 0

Michelle L. Easton 0

Forest T. Heis 0

Sara Jonas 0

Katie Stewart 0

Total Votes Cast 0

For Member of Board of Education (UTE 12-31-23) Forest Hills LSD

Vote For 1

Andrea Granieri 0

Linda Marie Hausfeld 0

Amy Richardson 0

Total Votes Cast 0

For Member of Board of Education Goshen LSD

Vote For 3

Bill Herrera 1,042 25.71%

Deborah S. Gray 1,021 25.19%

John Gray 967 23.86%

Lindsey Barrial 373 9.20%

Liz Daniels 348 8.59%

Amy Bush 302 7.45%

Total Votes Cast 4,053 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Little Miami LSD

Vote For 2

Bobbi Grice 4 40.00%

Wayne R. Siebert 3 30.00%

Brady Hood 2 20.00%

Mary Elmer 1 10.00%

Benjamin Stephen 0 0.00%

Total Votes Cast 10 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Loveland CSD

Vote For 3

Eric L. Schwetschenau 1,290 16.24%

Jonathan Eilert 1,287 16.21%

Al Juram 1,075 13.54%

Eileen Washburn 1,029 12.96%

Colette Boyko 1,007 12.68%

Elizabeth Mason 990 12.47%

Elliot Grossman 783 9.86%

Anna Bunker 480 6.04%

Total Votes Cast 7,941 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education (UTE 12-31-23) Loveland CSD

Vote For 1

Kevin M. Dougherty 1,740 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 1,740 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Milford Exempted VSD

Vote For 3

Jerry Combs 5,031 16.70%

Melissa Hendricks Nolan 4,875 16.18%

Emily Mason 4,838 16.06%

Bea Norris 4,765 15.81%

Christopher Hamm 4,204 13.95%

Jara Bonner 3,478 11.54%

James Rhodes 1,720 5.71%

Joe Krimmer 1,222 4.06%

Total Votes Cast 30,133 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education New Richmond Exempted VSD

Vote For 3

Todd W. Wells 1,478 28.43%

Amy Story 1,279 24.60%

Jonathan Zimmerman 1,268 24.39%

Kristin H. Bennett 1,174 22.58%

Total Votes Cast 5,199 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education West Clermont LSD

Vote For 3

Michele Delaney 4,377 34.16%

Ryan Patton 4,298 33.55%

Jim Rudy 4,137 32.29%

Total Votes Cast 12,812 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Williamsburg LSD

Vote For 3

Jeff Cummins 639 24.52%

Brandon Lindsey 604 23.18%

Daniel Knapke 580 22.26%

Kevin Burroughs 446 17.11%

R. Josh Clifton 337 12.93%

Total Votes Cast 2,606 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education Western Brown LSD

Vote For 2

Heather Daugherty 0

Lynette Garrett 0

Jennifer Patrick 0

Total Votes Cast 0

City of Milford charter

Vote For 1

No 683 50.07%

Yes 681 49.93%

Total Votes Cast 1,364 100.00%

City of Milford parks

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 836 51.51%

Against the Tax Levy 787 48.49%

Total Votes Cast 1,623 100.00%

Milford City B Nation Kitchen & Bar

Vote For 1

Yes 217 81.27%

No 50 18.73%

Total Votes Cast 267 100.00%

Village of Owensville

Vote For 1

No 139 68.47%

Yes 64 31.53%

Total Votes Cast 203 100.00%

Village of Williamsburg

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 247 58.95%

Against the Tax Levy 172 41.05%

Total Votes Cast 419 100.00%

Franklin Township

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 466 65.36%

Against the Tax Levy 247 34.64%

Total Votes Cast 713 100.00%

Goshen Township A – Loveland Express

Vote For 1

Yes 116 68.24%

No 54 31.76%

Total Votes Cast 170 100.00%

Miami Township L Miamiville Trailyard

Vote For 1

Yes 222 84.41%

No 41 15.59%

Total Votes Cast 263 100.00%

Union Township F Casey’s General Store

Vote For 1

Yes 170 75.56%

No 55 24.44%

Total Votes Cast 225 100.00%

Union Township I Mt Carmel Brewing Co

Vote For 1

Yes 99 72.79%

No 37 27.21%

Total Votes Cast 136 100.00%

Milford Exempted Village School District

Vote For 1

For the Bond Issue 6,429 54.10%

Against the Bond Issue 5,455 45.90%

Total Votes Cast 11,884 100.00%