Unofficial Nov. 2 General Election results

As a reminder, these are unofficial election results for the Nov. 2 General Election. The Clermont County Board of Elections meets on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. to certify the election.
For Judge of Municipal Court
Vote For 1
Kevin Miles 21,962 100.00%
Total Votes Cast 21,962 100.00%
For Judge of Municipal Court
Vote For 1
Jason Nagel 22,904 100.00%
Total Votes Cast 22,904 100.00%
For Clerk of Municipal Court
Vote For 1
Paul Kamphaus 9,902 33.67%
Tim Rudd 9,820 33.39%
Ralph Vilardo Jr. 9,688 32.94%
Total Votes Cast 29,410 100.00%
For Member of Council at Large City of Loveland
Vote For 4
Tim Butler 380 20.60%
John Hart 311 16.86%
Neal Oury 302 16.37%
Kip Ping 295 15.99%
Ted Phelps 289 15.66%
Kim Lukens 177 9.59%
Dave Stanton 91 4.93%
Total Votes Cast 1,845 100.00%
For Member of Council at Large City of Milford
Vote For 3
Lisa Evans 898 36.61%
Janet Cooper 788 32.12%
Kim Chamberland 767 31.27%
Total Votes Cast 2,453 100.00%
For Member of Council Batavia Village
Vote For 4
C. Scott Runck 215 25.26%
Kathy Turner 187 21.97%
David Pryor 158 18.57%
Jason Gipson 149 17.51%
Robert P. Handra 142 16.69%
Total Votes Cast 851 100.00%
For Member of Council Bethel Village
Vote For 4
Stephanie Ross 196 24.02%
Ron Dunn 188 23.04%
Brenda Woodward 170 20.83%
Bryan Coogan 166 20.34%
Write-In: Alan Ausman 93 11.40%
Write-In Totals 96 11.76%
Not Assigned 3 0.37%
Total Votes Cast 816 100.00%
For Member of Council Chilo Village
Karl Corbett 12 37.50%
Ronnia Gittinger 11 34.38%
Billy Stevenson Jr. 9 28.12%
Total Votes Cast 32 100.00%
For Member of Council Felicity Village
Vote For 4
Arthea Tremper 57 36.77%
Owen Wagner 54 34.84%
Anita Wagner 44 28.39%
Total Votes Cast 155 100.00%
For Member of Board of Trustees of Public Affairs Felicity Village
Vote For 1
No Valid Petition Filed 0 0
Total Votes Cast 0 0
For Member of Council Moscow Village
Vote For 4
Todd English 34 21.52%
Cindy Gorth 31 19.62%
Jo Caudill 30 18.99%
Lisa Nichols 26 16.46%
Cheryl Richards 25 15.82%
Danny Ray Freeman 12 7.59%
Total Votes Cast 158 100.00%
For Member of Council Neville Village
Vote For 4
Cory Spears 5 100.00%
Total Votes Cast 5 100.00%
For Member of Council New Richmond Village
Vote For 4
Ryan M. Woodruff 289 20.73%
Dennis Dalton 245 17.58%
Mary Allen 212 15.21%
Jon Tharpe 208 14.92%
Tonja Simmons 168 12.05%
Write-In: Nick Wolf 144 10.33%
Minta Colvin 126 9.04%
Write-In Totals 146 10.47%
Not Assigned 2 0.14%
Total Votes Cast 1,394 100.00%
For Member of Council Owensville Village
Vote For 4
Mike Perry 120 54.55%
Mable Sheppard 100 45.45%
Total Votes Cast 220 100.00%
For Member of Council Williamsburg Village
Vote For 4
Mark Herren 216 17.66%
Tim Wood 203 16.60%
George Seip 180 14.72%
Randy Mercer 179 14.64%
Gary Collier 173 14.15%
Ryshel Bowling 163 13.33%
Joseph W. Martin 109 8.91%
Total Votes Cast 1,223 100.00%
For Township Trustees Batavia Township
Vote For 2
James Sauls Jr. 1,375 51.95%
Rex A. Parsons 1,272 48.05%
Total Votes Cast 2,647 100.00%
For Township Trustees Franklin Township
Vote For 2
Terry A. Wilson 461 36.39%
Doug Utter 332 26.20%
Chris Smith 328 25.89%
Jerry Manning 146 11.52%
Total Votes Cast 1,267 100.00%
For Township Trustees Goshen Township
Vote For 2
Lisa Allen 1,077 43.15%
Dan Hodges 1,069 42.83%
Dillon Blevins 350 14.02%
Total Votes Cast 2,496 100.00%
For Township Trustees Jackson Township
Vote For 2
Joe Speeg 350 36.88%
Harold S. Herron 300 31.61%
JJ Johnson 299 31.51%
Total Votes Cast 949 100.00%
For Township Trustees Miami Township
Vote For 2
Mary Wolff 6,251 40.55%
Mark Schulte 5,685 36.88%
Karl Schultz 3,478 22.56%
Total Votes Cast 15,414 100.00%
For Township Trustees Monroe Township
Vote For 2
Tom Peck 605 37.91%
Dwain Forder Sr. 397 24.87%
Lindsey Aranyos 364 22.81%
Linda McKinley 230 14.41%
Total Votes Cast 1,596 100.00%
For Township Trustees Ohio Township
Vote For 2
Rick L. Hinson 490 54.81%
Emily C. Niehaus 404 45.19%
Total Votes Cast 894 100.00%
For Township Trustees Pierce Township
Vote For 2
Nick Kelly 1,369 37.94%
Pete Kambelos 1,320 36.59%
Linda Spitzmiller 570 15.80%
Renee Gerber 349 9.67%
Total Votes Cast 3,608 100.00%
For Township Trustees Stonelick Township
Vote For 2
Edward Cooper 692 54.15%
Naomi Stahl 586 45.85%
Total Votes Cast 1,278 100.00%
For Township Trustees Tate Township
Vote For 2
Gary Reed 930 36.76%
John Wilson 919 36.32%
Ron Shouse 541 21.38%
Write-In: Greg Schuler 88 3.48%
Write-In Totals 140 5.53%
Not Assigned 52 2.06%
Total Votes Cast 2,530 100.00%
For Township Trustees Union Township
Vote For 2
Joe Dills 3,572 29.79%
John Becker 2,696 22.48%
John K. McGraw 2,333 19.45%
Bob McGee 1,835 15.30%
Chad Quick 1,556 12.98%
Total Votes Cast 11,992 100.00%
For Township Trustees Washington Township
Vote For 2
Dennis R. Cooper 212 51.83%
David Peters 197 48.17%
Total Votes Cast 409 100.00%
For Township Trustees Wayne Township
Vote For 2
Harold Grosnickle 447 33.92%
Teresa Marie Hinners 385 29.21%
Bill Christie 244 18.51%
Loren Harris 242 18.36%
Total Votes Cast 1,318 100.00%
For Township Trustees Williamsburg Township
Vote For 2
Bari Henning 665 51.51%
Gary Jordan 626 48.49%
Total Votes Cast 1,291 100.00%
For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Clermont County ESC
Vote For 3
Jim Napier 9,460 37.14%
Sharon Averwater 8,264 32.45%
Mariann Strosnider 7,745 30.41%
Total Votes Cast 25,469 100.00%
For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Brown County ESC
Vote For 3
Betty A. Burwinkel 0
James Castle 0
Kenneth L. Snider 0
Total Votes Cast 0
For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center (UTE 12-31-23) Brown
Vote For 1
Jim Ferguson 0
Total Votes Cast 0
For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Hamilton County ESC
Vote For 3
Melody Ellen Staudt Dargis 0
Bill Ferguson Jr. 0
Sandy Harrod 0
Kristine Heeg 0
Total Votes Cast 0
For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Southern Ohio ESC Sub
Vote For 1
Richard Peck 161 100.00%
Total Votes Cast 161 100.00%
For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Warren County ESC
Vote For 3
Fred M. Anness 5 38.46%
Nona Cress 4 30.77%
Jiles Farley 4 30.77%
Joia Franks 0 0.00%
Total Votes Cast 13 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education Batavia LSD
Vote For 3
Barb Bruner 843 37.62%
Tim Wilson 733 32.71%
Kyle C. Nicolaus 665 29.67%
Total Votes Cast 2,241 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education Bethel-Tate LSD
Vote For 3
Tiffiany Riddle 938 25.78%
Jamie Jeffers 870 23.91%
William Shula 688 18.91%
Melanie R. Jasontek Rubenstein 642 17.64%
David R. Brannock 501 13.77%
Total Votes Cast 3,639 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education Blanchester LSD
Vote For 3
Kathy Gephart 127 37.46%
Mike Williams 112 33.04%
Jeremy Kaehler 100 29.50%
Total Votes Cast 339 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education (UTE 12-31-23) Blanchester LSD
Vote For 1
No Valid Petition Filed 0
Total Votes Cast 0
For Member of Board of Education Clermont Northeastern LSD
Vote For 2
Jon Stahl 909 24.57%
Becki Johnson 812 21.95%
Danny Ilhardt 704 19.03%
Mike Mantel 662 17.89%
Noah Pennington 613 16.57%
Total Votes Cast 3,700 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education Felicity-Franklin LSD
Vote For 3
Randy McElfresh 632 51.80%
Yvonne Baker 522 42.79%
Write-In: Sabrina Schnarrenberg 46 3.77%
Write-In Totals 66 5.41%
Not Assigned 20 1.64%
Total Votes Cast 1,220 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education Forest Hills LSD
Vote For 3
Rachel Baker 0
Bob Bibb 0
Wendy Strickler Biederman 0
Michelle L. Easton 0
Forest T. Heis 0
Sara Jonas 0
Katie Stewart 0
Total Votes Cast 0
For Member of Board of Education (UTE 12-31-23) Forest Hills LSD
Vote For 1
Andrea Granieri 0
Linda Marie Hausfeld 0
Amy Richardson 0
Total Votes Cast 0
For Member of Board of Education Goshen LSD
Vote For 3
Bill Herrera 1,042 25.71%
Deborah S. Gray 1,021 25.19%
John Gray 967 23.86%
Lindsey Barrial 373 9.20%
Liz Daniels 348 8.59%
Amy Bush 302 7.45%
Total Votes Cast 4,053 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education Little Miami LSD
Vote For 2
Bobbi Grice 4 40.00%
Wayne R. Siebert 3 30.00%
Brady Hood 2 20.00%
Mary Elmer 1 10.00%
Benjamin Stephen 0 0.00%
Total Votes Cast 10 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education Loveland CSD
Vote For 3
Eric L. Schwetschenau 1,290 16.24%
Jonathan Eilert 1,287 16.21%
Al Juram 1,075 13.54%
Eileen Washburn 1,029 12.96%
Colette Boyko 1,007 12.68%
Elizabeth Mason 990 12.47%
Elliot Grossman 783 9.86%
Anna Bunker 480 6.04%
Total Votes Cast 7,941 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education (UTE 12-31-23) Loveland CSD
Vote For 1
Kevin M. Dougherty 1,740 100.00%
Total Votes Cast 1,740 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education Milford Exempted VSD
Vote For 3
Jerry Combs 5,031 16.70%
Melissa Hendricks Nolan 4,875 16.18%
Emily Mason 4,838 16.06%
Bea Norris 4,765 15.81%
Christopher Hamm 4,204 13.95%
Jara Bonner 3,478 11.54%
James Rhodes 1,720 5.71%
Joe Krimmer 1,222 4.06%
Total Votes Cast 30,133 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education New Richmond Exempted VSD
Vote For 3
Todd W. Wells 1,478 28.43%
Amy Story 1,279 24.60%
Jonathan Zimmerman 1,268 24.39%
Kristin H. Bennett 1,174 22.58%
Total Votes Cast 5,199 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education West Clermont LSD
Vote For 3
Michele Delaney 4,377 34.16%
Ryan Patton 4,298 33.55%
Jim Rudy 4,137 32.29%
Total Votes Cast 12,812 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education Williamsburg LSD
Vote For 3
Jeff Cummins 639 24.52%
Brandon Lindsey 604 23.18%
Daniel Knapke 580 22.26%
Kevin Burroughs 446 17.11%
R. Josh Clifton 337 12.93%
Total Votes Cast 2,606 100.00%
For Member of Board of Education Western Brown LSD
Vote For 2
Heather Daugherty 0
Lynette Garrett 0
Jennifer Patrick 0
Total Votes Cast 0
City of Milford charter
Vote For 1
No 683 50.07%
Yes 681 49.93%
Total Votes Cast 1,364 100.00%
City of Milford parks
Vote For 1
For the Tax Levy 836 51.51%
Against the Tax Levy 787 48.49%
Total Votes Cast 1,623 100.00%
Milford City B Nation Kitchen & Bar
Vote For 1
Yes 217 81.27%
No 50 18.73%
Total Votes Cast 267 100.00%
Village of Owensville
Vote For 1
No 139 68.47%
Yes 64 31.53%
Total Votes Cast 203 100.00%
Village of Williamsburg
Vote For 1
For the Tax Levy 247 58.95%
Against the Tax Levy 172 41.05%
Total Votes Cast 419 100.00%
Franklin Township
Vote For 1
For the Tax Levy 466 65.36%
Against the Tax Levy 247 34.64%
Total Votes Cast 713 100.00%
Goshen Township A – Loveland Express
Vote For 1
Yes 116 68.24%
No 54 31.76%
Total Votes Cast 170 100.00%
Miami Township L Miamiville Trailyard
Vote For 1
Yes 222 84.41%
No 41 15.59%
Total Votes Cast 263 100.00%
Union Township F Casey’s General Store
Vote For 1
Yes 170 75.56%
No 55 24.44%
Total Votes Cast 225 100.00%
Union Township I Mt Carmel Brewing Co
Vote For 1
Yes 99 72.79%
No 37 27.21%
Total Votes Cast 136 100.00%
Milford Exempted Village School District
Vote For 1
For the Bond Issue 6,429 54.10%
Against the Bond Issue 5,455 45.90%
Total Votes Cast 11,884 100.00%