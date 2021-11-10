Man seriously injured in Williamsburg Twp. crash

The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash that involved two vehicles on Bootjack Corner Road near SR 133 in Williamsburg Township, Clermont County at approximately 6:10 p.m. on November 8, 2021.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet Blazer was being operated by Mr. Michael Martin, age 26, of Cincinnati, northwest on Bootjack Corner Road. A 2008 Honda Civic was being operated by Mr. Greggory Lung, age 59, of Williamsburg, southeast on Bootjack Corner Road,

The investigation shows Mr. Martin traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and struck Mr. Lung head on. Mr. Martin’s vehicle then overturned onto its side and came to rest partially on the roadway. Mr. Lung then traveled off the right side of the roadway into a ditch.

Mr. Martin was transported to Mt. Orab Mercy by Williamsburg Twp. EMS with minor injuries. Mr. Martin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Mr. Lung was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Air Care with life-threatening injuries. Mr. Lung was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Batavia Post.