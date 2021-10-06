During the 2021-2022 school year, William Bick Primary in the Bethel-Tate School District is partnering with the Clermont County Early Childhood Collaborative to help make a positive impact in the academic progress of the district’s preschool students. This organization is comprised of The United Way, Success By 6, and EC3. Data collected from the 2017-2019 school years showed a need for more attention to be directed toward the early childhood learners in preparing them for their Kindergarten school year experience. There are several opportunities throughout the school year for both the students as well as their parents to engage in standards based instruction, both in and out of school. Examples include Imagination Library, a program in which children aged 0-5 will receive an age-appropriate free book each month in the mail; Play Learn and Grow Picnics, providing parents with a chance to connect with other preschool families; Family Learning Bags, filled with activities for families to work on together while at home. An exciting program, Ignite By Hatch, is an online program in which preschool students work on a tablet for just a few minutes a day, while providing the school and the teacher with important data to help drive classroom instruction. The hope is that William Bick Primary and the CCECC are just beginning a long term partnership that will ultimately make a positive difference in many preschool student’s academic journeys.