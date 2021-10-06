John Plahovinsak: PTSD veterans win with PAWS Act

On August 25, 2021, President Joseph Biden signed the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act. This enacted law Act was first introduced by former Ohio Representative Steve Stivers.

On August 6, 2021, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 613 which required the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to create a five year pilot program that would train service dogs to be adopted by veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The PAWS Program must be launched by early 2022 and be carried out by at least five VA medical centers. The VAMCs will partner with accredited service dog organizations to aid in the training of the animals.

The VA is required to report the results to Congress at the conclusion of the 5-year trial period. A decision will then be made at that time if the pilot program will be extended, made permanent or terminated. If the program is proven successful, Congress may adopt the program to address other mental health conditions.

Sen. Ken Crammer said, “Many veterans with mobility impairments have had their lives changed – in some cases, saved – by service dogs. The Senate bill that passed will expand this treatment by launching a pilot program to make veterans with mental health issues such as depression eligible to receive service dogs.”

A press release by Sen. Thom Tillis stated that he “has made the passing of such legislation a priority of his.” Sen. Tillis aims “to do everything to combat veteran suicide,” and that “this legislation adds another tool in the toolbox for our men and women who served.”

Service dogs are trained to assist those veterans with PTSD. The skills that service dogs can provide range from turning on and off lights; sweeping a floor and fending off crowds or approaching individuals.

Supporters of the PAWS Act state that the use of service dogs in assisting PTSD suffering veterans could reduce the number of veteran suicides each year. Service dogs can also be the final safeguard against the worst-case scenario for a PTSD suffering veteran.

Marine Corps veteran Cole Lyle stated, “If a veteran has a gun in their mouth, and has lost all hope, they can look at their dog, and say, ‘Well, I can’t leave the dog.’”

Lyle was paired with his service dog after his 2011 deployment to Afghanistan. While a military legislative Assistant in Congress, Lyle helped craft the original version of the PAWS Act.

Former Ohio Representative Steve Stivers, commented on the PAWS Act, by saying, “I think it’ll lower the suicide rate and give the veterans their lives back.”

There are several existing organizations that can assist in the VA in the implementation of the PAWS Act. They are: the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans (ASDPMV); and the K9 Partners for Patriots (K9P4P).

“We are grateful to leaders in Congress who support our veterans by passing this important legislation,” said Mary Peters the founder of the K9P4P. “Veterans lives will be saved; quality of life will improve and positive outcomes will result from the passage of the PAWS Act.”

“Alas, the passing of the PAWS Act by the U.S. Senate represents many years of effort and sacrifice by our disabled veterans in the fight for recognition of service dogs in the treatment option,” said Jeremiah Blocker, Executive Director of the ASDPMV.

The PAWS Act discusses the eligibility for programs to ensure qualified organizations, with proven track records and accountability, are providing service dogs for veterans.

The PAWS Act will now allow veterans to apply for a grant through the VA to cover the necessary costs for services associated with obtaining a service dog.

My Opinion: The first version of the PAWS Act was introduced in Congress, eleven (11) years ago in 2010. For the last decade, Congress has been attempting to pass legislation on the benefits and feasibility of using service dogs to treat veterans’ PTSD.

Ironically, the biggest stumbling block to enacting legislation over the last decade was the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), who should have been spearheading the effort.

Previously, Congress directed the VA to conduct a scientific study to assess the effectiveness of service dogs, as opposed to companion dogs, on those veterans with PTSD. The decade-long Study involved 227 veterans, 153 of whom were paired with their dogs throughout its duration.

Several different versions of the PAWS Act have been introduced in Congress in the past, but failed to become law due to the VA’s resistance and judgement that it was awaiting the results of the Study.

The results of the Study, released in March of 2021, show that while both animals were effective, specially-trained service dogs better decreased the severity of PTSD symptoms in their handlers. The veterans paired with service dogs also experienced fewer suicidal behaviors and less suicidal ideation after 18 months.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in their adopted National Legislative Program “urges the VA to complete its plan to conduct research and expansion of ongoing model programs to determine the most efficacious use of service dogs in defined populations, in particular veterans with mental health conditions, and to broadly publish the results of that research.”

I firmly agree with Cole Lyle that any bill that is enacted that puts more service dogs in the hands of disabled veterans suffering from PTSD is a win for the entire disabled veteran community!

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran. He has served as the Disabled American Veteran (DA) Department of Ohio Commander from 2019-2021. He is also the DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) Adjutant.