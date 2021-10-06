George Rooks: Memories of mom canning tomatoes

Howdy folks—There seems to be road construction here in Bethel. They fix one road then they start on another. It takes lots of work to keep the town with good roads.

I went down to Frisch’s to eat lunch and saw Steve Newman and his wife. The Grant Memorial is planning a program for Steve. I will let you know more later.

I remember when I was a kid and my mother would be busy canning tomatoes, pickles and other items out of the garden. She would be getting ready for fall and would be canning apples and other items. Then my dad would make a bed in the garden where he could store the cabbage, turnips, potatoes, and other items for the winter.

I was watching a feller flying one of those things people use to see items from the air when a crow flew at it and tried to attack it. It is amazing what you can see every once in a while, if you take your time to look. By the way, did you see that beautiful rainbow? That is from the Lord it means the Lord will still respect his people.

On Friday, September 24, I had a wonderful treat. The Van Scyoc’s church were having a spaghetti dinner and they picked me up and took me to it. We had spaghetti, meatballs and salad for the dinner with cake and pumpkin pie for dessert. It was a large crowd and several of the folks said they read my article and I was glad to see a lot of them. While we finished eating, Judge Shriver came in to eat. He is a wonderful person. He took care of his mother until she passed away. It is always good to see him and have a short conversation with him. He said he has been working 12 to 14 hours each day. The Van Scyoc’s have been a close friend for Ruth Ann and me for many years. Clark is very involved in the Lions club he takes all the used eyeglasses I get. He also works for the Lord in the church where he goes. He was telling me about the young deer in his yard and the mother deer stands by watching the baby deer.

Robin said there were 20 vendors at the Shepherd’s Place craft show and they did very well. They had some excellent items to sell and a lot of the items were handmade. Robin does a great job of running the Shepherd’s Place.

When I was at Frisch’s on Sunday a feller and his wife were eating there and he came over as they were waiting and said they have been fishing at Sherry’s Lake and he caught some big catfish. The biggest was a 7 pounder. That fish gave him a good tussle. He said it was time to go to East Fork and get some bluegill and crappie. His wife was a lady that could really catchds bluegill and crappie.

If you go to Sherry’s Pay Lake they have different days and hours. I talked to Cedar Lake and they were having a tournament. The lady said it was a lazy man tournament and so far they have caught two big ones—a 46 pound blue cat and a 45 pound shovel head. She said folks have given up hunting to keep on fishing with these two big catfish. The fellers went home with a $100-that is not bad.

As we went down to the church supper, I saw fields of soybeans that looked like they were ready to combine. One lady and her husband told me that up around Wilmington they are harvesting soybeans and the corn is getting close to being ready to start showing. When you are on the highway and following one of those big combines be very careful.

God bless all …

More later …