Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

As part of a mill and fill project on U.S. 50 in Clermont County, lane restrictions will be in place this week.

Crews for John R. Jurgensen Company will be closing lanes on U.S. 50 East and West between S.R. 222 and Ownesville for guardrail replacement, mill and fill and pavement markings.

Lane closures will be in effect weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and traffic will be maintained with flagging operations.

John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for approximately $524,000, and all work is scheduled to be completed in late Fall.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.