Lloyd Edward Wood (Army veteran), age 82, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Wood (nee Reed), loving father of Timothy Edward (Amy) Wood, cherished grandfather of Zachary Wood, devoted brother of Jack Wood, Douglas Wood and Teresa Wilson, he is also leaves a special friend Melodie Marksbury. Services will be held at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 199 Gay Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 12pm. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of service at the church. Military Honors will be held graveside following the service.