Valencia Allene Benjamin, 86, of Washington Township, passed away on September 12, 2021. She was born on September 14, 1934, to the late Alvin and Nellie (nee Fletcher) Fletcher, in Newtonsville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, John Benjamin, son, Lawrence “Larry” Benjamin, and siblings, David Fletcher, James Ray “Sonny” Fletcher, and Sharon Crouthers.

She is survived by her daughters, Lois (Danny) Freeman, Lucinda (David Bailey) Benjamin, Linda Sisson, Lesley (Peter York) Benjamin; grandchildren: Lori (Tom) Marck, Larina (James Baker) Benjamin, Lydia (Randy) Sturgill, Litany (William) Hoess, Thomas Sisson, Laken Benjamin, and John Benjamin-York; great-grandchildren: Justin (Ashley) Moeller, Sgt. Zackary Marck USMC, Joshua and Grace Marck, Alyssa, James, Kilyn, Leland Baker, Shelby Heimbold, Emalee and Randy Sturgill, Will and Luke Hoess, and Colton Sisson; great-great-grandchildren: Jaxson and Rylynn Moeller; siblings: Juanita Farris, Louise Wilson, Joe (Pam) Fletcher, Lynda Willhoff, and Carol Mays; and many nieces and nephews.

Allene had a wonderful sense of humor and was a jokester. She was a wonderful mother and was selfless. She would often go out of her way or go without in order to help others. She was kind, caring, and understanding. Yet, she was feisty and ornery. She enjoyed reading, listening to old-time country music, sewing clothing, and canning goods from her and her late husband’s garden. She never met a stranger and will be missed by so many.

A public visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 200 Western Avenue, New Richmond, Ohio 45157, from 6 PM until 8 PM. A public funeral service will be held on the following day, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11 AM. Interment will be held at Neville-Vesper Cemetery, 397 Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road, Neville, Ohio 45120. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or to American Cancer Society.