Verna Mae Marks, 86 of Hamersville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Ohio Valley Manor. She was born April 3, 1935 to Charles Earl & Myrtle Esta (Fryman) Marks.

Verna Mae was a lifelong resident of Brown County, Ohio. She graduated from Hamersville High School in 1952. She then earned her Bachelor’s degree from Asbury College and completed her Master’s degree in Education at Morehead State University. She worked at Hamersville and Western Brown Schools. There she taught English and History before becoming the School Librarian. She loved teaching and had many cherished memories from her career. She served as treasurer of the Hamersville Alumni Association and she maintained contact with many of her former students and fellow faculty members over the years. She retired in 1991 after thirty-three years of teaching.

Verna Mae was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. She knew the importance of prayer, reading and studying the Bible, and encouraging others through Christian love and fellowship. She spent many years teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and Bible studies. She particularly enjoyed hosting the ladies group on Thursday night at her home.

Verna Mae was a member of Mt. Nebo UMC. When she was able to attend church you could always find her right up front. When she was unable to attend she would watch her favorite ministers on TV. She continued serving the Lord and her church by updating prayer requests on the church's Prayer Chain. One of her favorite things to do was to make telephone calls delivering a singing Birthday, Anniversary, or Christmas message. (When you received this call from Verna Mae it would always brighten up your day).