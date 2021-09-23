Nelson Preston Jackson, age 77, of Blanchester, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday,

September 7, 2021, with his family by his side.

Nelson was born March 7, 1944, in Flatlick, Kentucky to Preston Jackson and Reola (Gray) Hinkle.

Nelson was a member of the Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington, where he loved the choir ministry and especially loved performing solos.

Since Nelsons retirement he has enjoyed working on a friend’s family farm (Bevan’s) for the last several years. He loved to be on the farm. Whether it was moving equipment, hauling grain, planting or just driving around on the tractor. He was also a great craftsman. He loved building things. Anywhere you look in and around his home, you’ll find projects that he’s created and made.

Nelson was a man of God and loved to share it. He was a good man who cared deeply for his family, friends, loved ones and anyone he met throughout his life’s journey. He loved his children and grandchildren the most. He cherished every moment he was able to spend with them. He has left a great legacy for all who were fortunate to have known him or met him. He will be missed by so many.

Nelson married his high school sweetheart, Victoria Rae Brock on November 21, 1964. They were blessed to have 7 children, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Victoria Rae (Brock) Jackson; daughter Angie Vanlandingham (Ron), grandchildren Brittani (Andrew) Crockett, Dylan Vanlandingham; son Rick Jackson, grandson Tyler Jackson (ShyAnn), great grandchildren Montana and Rowdy and grandson Travis Jackson; son Tim Jackson (Karrie), granddaughter Mikayla (Tyler) Borton; son Paul Jackson (Kelly) grandchildren Grace and Gabe; daughter Lydia Long (Brian), grandchildren Cade James and Rylee Long; daughter Leah Grant (Scot), grandson Dakota Heeg (Bailey), great grandson Jameson and grandson Ian Heeg; son Philip Jackson (Sheila), grandchildren Brysen, Xaiden and Jersee. He is also survived by his siblings Roetta Osuna, Lonnie Hinkle, Calvin Hinkle, Sharon Bishop, Danny Hinkle, Schlaine Best and Mary Hinkle and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Nelson is preceded in death by a brother Clifton Hinkle; and a grandson Lane Heeg.

A funeral service will be held at 6pm on September 28, 2021, at the Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Dr, Wilmington, OH 45177, where friends will be received from 4-6pm.