Emma Sue Strunk was born in Fountain Head, Tennessee on October 24, 1936 and passed away on May 11, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, son John, granddaughter Amanda, parents Frank and Jesse Marie, siblings Jack, Paul, Betty Jane, Esther, Robert, Daniel, Joseph, Eugene, and Donald. She leaves her sister Martha Cramlet, children Pam (Brian), Jody (Lee), Ed (Jean), Jeff (Kendall) and Joe (Jennifer), her grandchildren Jamie (Jerry), Heather, Jason, Charlie (Lindsay), Bethany (Shawn), Jamie Lee, Joshua (Beverly), and Jeffrey; great-grandchildren Arielle (Darrell), Isaac, Dalton, Savanna, Alex, RJ, Colton, McKenzie, Isabelle, Eli, Michael and Sawyer; and many nieces and nephews to mourn her loss. We thank God for her life and for God’s sparing her to us these many years. We shall continue to pray, that our lives may be such, that in heaven’s boundless eternity we shall share it together.