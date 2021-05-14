We would like to thank the Clermont Sheriff’s Department, the Clermont Prosecutor’s Office, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI), and the jurors who took part in the Jason Hamrick homicide case from June 28, 2019.

The sheriff’s department worked night and day investigating this case. Some worked through the night, slept a bit, and started working again. There were over 400 pieces of evidence submitted to the prosecution. Many witnesses and a suspect were interviewed. These officers’ experience and expertise was evident in how this evidence was collected.

The Air Force OSI assisted the sheriff’s department in collecting evidence. As with the sheriff’s department, the OSI agents were clearly experts, noticing simple things such as folded blankets being out of place. Some of these agents have since moved on from Wright Patterson or retired, but they were all in Batavia to testify.

The prosecutors did a superb job. The examination of the witnesses was thorough in building the case. The redirect after cross-examination was spot on. The closing argument told the story from beginning to end. It was a well-laid-out compilation of all the witnesses and evidence presented. The prosecution’s rebuttal to the defense’s closing argument was well done. The prosecution removed doubt.

To the jurors who spent three weeks of their lives away from their homes, jobs, and families, listening day after day to all of the testimony, we thank you.

To everyone involved in this case, if you have ever wondered if you ever made a difference, know this: there are three young boys and their family who will always remember you. The boys’ lives are better because of the time you took in your busy lives to help them.

Sincerely,

The children of Jason Hamrick

Amy and Jon Oliver