Submitted by the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance.

The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance will be offering a Job Fair on Monday, May 17 at the Oasis Golf and Conference Center located at 902 Loveland-Miamiville Road from 4-7 PM.

The public is invited to meet and possibly interview with a variety of businesses located in the Loveland, Miami Township, Symmes Township and surrounding areas. Both full-time and part-time positions are available. A link to register for the event is below:

https://lovelandchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6844

CeeCee Collins, President of the Chamber stated, “Many of our businesses are in need of employees. We decided to hold this event to help all of them get back to a more normal state of business. Just like when Covid hit and they needed to adjust, it’s time to adjust again and we need employees! Those seeking won’t be disappointed as our area is a very friendly, safe and enjoyable place to work.”

The chamber hopes that anyone seeking employment will attend the (no cost) event to see if there is a good fit for them. A variety of positions from restaurant host, set up crews, administrative jobs, and more will be offered.

The doors will open at 4:00 PM for the public and there is no cost to attend. If your business is seeking employees and you would like a booth, contact the chamber at info@lmrchamberalliance.org, or 513-683-1544.