Letter to the Editor: Directing end-of-life care

Recently I watched the incredibly emotional and inspirational Zoom call in which New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law the Elizabeth Whitefield End of Life Options Act. The word that was mentioned again and again during this event was courage. It takes courage and perseverance to pass laws such as this.

It also takes a long time and countless hours of behind the scenes work to move an issue this important forward. New Mexico is the 9th state to pass such a law along with Maine, Vermont, New Jersey, Colorado, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon and California. Unfortunately, we in Ohio do not have the option that will allow those that are diagnosed as terminally ill and facing death to obtain medicine that allows them to die peacefully where and when they choose.

In fact, many Ohioans are not even aware that there is a grass roots organization, Ohio End of Life Options, which consists of very dedicated people who have been working since 2016 to get such a law passed in Ohio. This grassroots organization is made up of strong people with personal stories of loved ones with terminal illnesses and promises made to those dying loved ones to make change in Ohio. I am one of those people, working in memory of my mother.

My story started 2 years ago when my terminally ill mother wanted the right to end her suffering from cancer and asked me to help others obtain the right she so desperately wanted. After her death, I started my search to find out more about this issue and have been working with the group ever since.

This may not be an option you would ever consider for yourself, but shouldn’t it be available to those that want to control where and how they end their suffering? I equate this choice to those who are diagnosed with terminal cancer and choose not to receive the grueling treatment only to extend their life a few possibly miserable months to those that have the same diagnosis and decide they want every possible treatment.

Who am I to dictate whether or not they choose OhioOptions.org or follow them on Facebook and Twitter. There you can find information, personal stories, events and ideas how to take action to help make this choice available for all terminally ill Ohioans who wish to use it.

Vikki Miller is leader of the Cincinnati chapter of Ohio End of Life Options, a grass-roots organization raising awareness about Medical Aid-in-Dying for the terminally ill. She lives in Milford.