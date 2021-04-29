Submitted by Larry Osterman from Amelia.

Thanks Brett and Megan for the superb write up on Joseph Whitt in the April 22 Clermont Sun. My only contact with Joe was in Dec. 2017 at the Front Street Cafe’ in New Richmond where he and his daughter sat at an adjacent table and noticed my USO cap. It was a special honor to learn of his WW2 exploits aboard the USS San Francisco. As a Navy vet with three years aboard the USS Boston shortly after the Korean War, I have a great sense of appreciation for his experiences and service, but thankfulness for having missed that level of repeated peril.

His admirers must be numerous nationwide. Thanks again.

Editor’s Note: In a follow-up, Osterman added the following.

As you may know, the USS Boston CA-69 was a similar-sized ship launched in 1943 and served in many Pacific battles later in the war. USS San Francisco was earlier version, but also equipped with anti-aircraft guns and larger shore bombardment guns. The real battle ships were named after states and had much heavier weapons, ideal for serious shore bombardment especially on the Pacific islands occupied by the Japanese. Compared to Joe Whitt’s time in Navy, my three years on Boston was truly more of an interesting cruise experience, despite some periods with threatening fly-overs from Russians.

USS Boston also was activated for off-shore work in late ’60s during the Vietnam War. Many of us who signed up for Navy were encouraged by TV series, “Victory at Sea,” which showed WW2 scenes experienced by Joe and his shipmates. We are very thankful for Joe Whitt’s record and those like him who served in wartime conditions.

Larry Osterman (USN 1957-1963)

Amelia