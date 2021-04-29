Submitted by Clermont County Public Health.

Clermont County Public Health is partnering with Health Source of Ohio and Mercy Clermont Hospital to provide COVID-19 vaccines in each school district in Clermont County. Each of the in-school clinics will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with is authorized for anyone 16 and over. Specific times and locations will be announced as the plans for each district are finalized.

CCPH held clinics at Grant Career Center and Bethel-Tate on April 24, Milford Schools on April 26, and Goshen Local Schools on April 28.

The next dates for each of the vaccine clinics administered by CCPH are:

May 3 – Felicity Franklin Schools

May 4 – New Richmond Schools

May 5 – Batavia Local Schools

All clinics are 9 a.m. to noon.

A second vaccine clinic will be held at each site 21 days after the first dose, to complete the series.

West Clermont and Williamsburg schools are partnering with HealthSource of Ohio and Clermont Northeastern Schools are partnering with Mercy Clermont Hospital.

“Our goal is to make it easier for our residents to get vaccinated,” said Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit. “We hope that by going into each community many of our 16, 17 and 18-year-old students and their families will take this opportunity to get vaccinated. I am grateful for our schools for opening their doors to all community members for the opportunity for vaccination” Residents can schedule appointments using the ArmorVax mobile app or online at www.armorvax.com. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian present to be vaccinated. For a full list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in Clermont County, visit www.ccphohio.org/covid-19-vaccine-info/.