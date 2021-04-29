Marc Hoover: The mysterious Bennington Triangle

As we get older, many of us put together a bucket list. On my list are visits to the Lizzy Borden house and the Villisca House. You probably already know about the young girl who gave her parents several deadly whacks. But you may not be familiar with the haunted Villisca house in Villisca, Iowa. In June 1912, an unknown maniacal killer also used an axe to kill two adults and six children as they slept.

Authorities never identified the killer. Today, the house is a tourist attraction. People have claimed you can hear giggling ghost children inside the house. To appease the ghost children, guests often leave balls and toys behind. However, there are a few places I will never visit. One of these places is the Bennington Triangle, in Bennington County, Vermont, in the Green Mountain National Forest. It’s centered on the mysterious Glastenbury Mountain.

It’s a beautiful location that borders Canada. Unless you are from New England or knowledgeable about true crime or the supernatural, you may not be familiar with the Bennington Triangle.

Is your curiosity peaked?

Author Joseph A. Citro named the Bennington Triangle. It’s a mysterious place where many people have vanished. Of those who have vanished, only one person was recovered. Unfortunately, she was deceased.

It’s believed the area is a former ancient Indian burial ground. Indians believed evil spirits had cursed the land. They considered it a good place for the dead, but not for the living. For many years, people have reported UFOs, Bigfoot, strange lights, and paranormal activity in the area. It’s also known for claiming five lives between 1945 and 1950. Here are five confirmed people who vanished from the Bennington Triangle:

November 12th, 1945: Middie Rivers, an experienced hunter and some friends went on a hunting trip. The group had previously hunted together before. Middie walked ahead of the group and back towards camp. But he never made it. A large search party unsuccessfully tried to find him. No one knows what happened to him. He knew the area and couldn’t have gotten lost. No one ever saw him again.

December 1, 1946: Paula Welden attended Bennington College. After taking a study break, she told her roommate she wanted to take a walk. Unfortunately, Paula never returned home or was ever seen again.

December 1, 1949: James Tedford was leaving the area. He climbed onto a bus with 14 other passengers. Witnesses saw him sleeping. However, when the bus arrived at its destination, Tedford had vanished! His luggage remained on the bus, but he had disappeared. No one saw him leave the bus. He’s never been seen again.

October 12, 1950: Paul Jepson, 8, was with his mother in her truck. She had stopped to feed the family’s pigs. Paul stepped out of the truck and waited for his mother. She told him to stay near the truck. When she returned, Paul was gone. To no avail, searchers and authorities found no trace of Paul.

October 28, 1950: Frieda Langer, her husband and other family members went camping. Frieda and a cousin wanted to explore the woods. Frieda had fallen into a stream and then told her cousin she wanted to return to camp and change her clothing. She never made it back to camp. She has also disappeared. Her body was found in May 1951. Oddly enough, searchers had previously searched the area where Frieda was found. No one knows what happened to her or how she ended up dead.

There have been many other strange disappearances from the area. But Frieda Langer is the only person ever located. If you listen to the legends, an evil spirit lives in the woods. It’s also believed that a UFO abducted the missing people. For instance, consider soldier James Tedford. How did he vanish while on a bus full of passengers? No one saw him exit the bus. And if he did, why did he leave his belongings behind? It’s also been said there are areas in the woods where you won’t see or hear any animals. Is it possible that animals fear the area? What about you? Feel like camping out in the Bennington Triangle anytime soon?

