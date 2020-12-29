Brian Wright joints Ring Real Estate

Submitted by Ring Real Estate.

Ring Real Estate is proud to announce that Brian Wright has joined our team! Brian brings with him over 31 years of real estate experience. He says “It’s all about you” and recognizes and values the trust his clients place in him. Brian works hard to earn the respect of his clients and works tirelessly on your behalf and always offers you candid advice.

Brian prides himself in being involved in the industry and served as President of the Withamsville Federal Community Credit Union Board of Directors for 21 years. He was also the past President of the Southern Ohio Association of Realtors and is currently on the Board of Directors. Brian is committed to providing excellence in service for his clients and peers by recently earning the National Association of Realtors Commitment to Excellent (C2EX) endorsement.

Outside of real estate, Brian likes to travel with his wife, Pam, attend church, and spend time with his 3 year old granddaughter. He also enjoys exploring the great outdoors fishing or hunting and sharing his experiences.

If you are looking for an experienced and trustworthy agent, whether selling or buying, put the Wright team to work for you today! Call Brian at 513-659-2112 or at Ring Real Estate 937-378-3800.