Submitted by VVA 649.

The VVA 649 December 2020 Business of the Month Award was presented to The Harvest Market in Milford for their support of Chapter 649’s mission through the sponsorship of the Chapter 649 annual golf outing and a Veterans meet and Greet at their business location. The certificate was presented to Harvest Market owners Ben and Maureen Redman by Chapter 649 President Ken Williamson.

The Business of the Month award recognizes local businesses for their support. For more information about Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 649 go to www.vva649.org.