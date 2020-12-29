Submitted by DAV #63.

The veteran residents at the Southern Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, had their Christmas photographs for their cards made this year, courtesy of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #63.

OVH Volunteer Services Coordinator Hanna Hopper suggested to DAV Chapter #63 that residents would like to have photographs of them taken at Christmas time to be mail to their immediate relatives. Although the OVH staff could take the photographs, sufficient funds were lacking for the processing and the printing of the photographs.

“When our DAV members heard about this great project for our veterans,” Commander Gary Lytle said. “We knew that we should participate to make this valuable project a reality for our veterans. Even though we have not had a fundraiser for over a year, this was something that we had to do.”

“Our DAV Chapter had always relied upon receiving donations from the public during our Annual Forget-Me-Not Flower Campaign Drives on Memorial Day and Veterans Day at the local Kroger Store in Amelia,” Lytle said.

Both of these events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Annual Paddling for a Cause event, which also donated funds to Chapter #63, was also canceled.

“Hanna Hopper had estimated that the cost of the processing and printing of photographs would be $125.00,” Vice-Commander Steve Smith said. “We thought that for this small amount we could spread joy for the veterans to have their pictures taken and to be mailed to their families. The DAV Chapter had received a few unsolicited donations from kind benefactors and we were able to fund this wonderful project.”

“Our Chapter had always prided itself on two principles,” Treasurer Doug Fike said. “And that is accountability and transparency. Each year in January we prepare an accounting of the activities of the Chapter and also, more importantly to establish transparency, a listing of donations the chapter received, together with a comprehensive listing of the projects and programs that we supported.”

“We have established trust with the general public and they are made aware that every penny we receive in donations from them is directly used for the benefit of disabled veterans,” Fike said. Copies of DAV Chapter #63 Annual Reports for all years are available, free of charge, by contacting the Chapter Adjutant John Plahovinsak at plahovinsak@msn.com. The Annual Report for 2020 will be available Jan. 31, 2021.